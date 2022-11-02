‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi to Lead ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ Series Adaptation

Jacob Elordi has signed on to lead Sony Pictures Television’s (SPT) forthcoming limited series, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North.”

The “Euphoria” actor will portray the series’ main character, Dorrigo Evans, described as “an army surgeon whose short but forbidden affair with Amy, the young wife of his uncle, sustains and haunts him through his darkest days as the reluctant leader of men held prisoner in a Thai-Burmese camp during WWII.” Elordi will return to his native Australia for the shoot.

Based on Richard Flanagan’s acclaimed novel of the same name, the five-part series is being developed by SPT’s Curio Pictures with Jo Porter as managing director and executive producer alongside Rachel Gardner, who also serves as creative director. Justin Kurzel will also direct and executive produce.

“It is thrilling to have Jacob Elordi join us on this project,” Porter said. “The character of Dorrigo Evans requires a multi-layered actor who can bring strength, sensitivity and charisma to the role – qualities Jacob has in spades. Together with the creative powerhouses of Justin Kurzel and Shaun Grant, there couldn’t be a more exciting team to bring this important novel to life.”

“It is great for Shaun and I to be collaborating with a talented actor like Jacob. ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ needs a powerful leading presence, and it feels like this young actor and this extraordinary book have met each other at the right time,” Kurzel added.

Flanagan is attached to executive produce as well as writer Shaun Grant. Grant and Kurzel previously collaborated most recently on “Nitram,” which won best actor at Cannes. Their other work includes “Snowtown” and “True History of the Kelly Gang.”

