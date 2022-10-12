‘The Mosquito Coast’ Second Season Gets Official Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV+ shared the season two trailer for “The Mosquito Coast,” a drama series adapted from the novel of the same title, starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman.

Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, “The Mosquito Coast” Season 2 picks up on the family after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, venturing deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This creates trouble when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family.

The show is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, author Theroux and series star Theroux. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. The series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross. Developed by Cross & Tom Bissell, the series is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.

The 10-episode second season will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, November 4, followed by new episodes every Friday through January 6, 2023, on the streamer. Check out the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

EXECUTIVES

Tomiko Iwata, previously the head of creative services at Fox Entertainment, is officially the new vice president of talent relation and events at Hulu Originals — a hire announced by Candice Ashton, the company’s senior vice president of publicity, events and talent relations to whom Iwata will now report.

Iwata has a tenured background managing events, experiences and design across Fox’s many divisions. Iwata originally joined the network’s creative services team in 2004.

TRAILERS

Amazon Freevee has released the official trailer for Season 2 of the reality court series “Judy Justice,” which will drop its first four episodes Nov. 7.

The second season focuses on Judge Judy Sheindlin as she presides over more cases and arbitrates binding decisions. New episodes will be released every weekday until Dec. 16, and the second installment will return in 2023.

Watch the full trailer below.

SERIES

MTV announced its series “Cribs” will return for an all new season, with back-to-back episodes, beginning on Thursday, October 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show will continue upon the celebrity home tour genre that was popularized during its original run in the early 2000s.

Each 30-minute episode will take viewers for up-and-close looks at celebrities’ homes — from what’s inside their refrigerators to closets and car collections.

Celebrity homes to be featured include:

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton

Ariel Winter

Cesar Millan

Charo

Dennis Rodman

Don Benjamin and Liane

Dwight Howard

Heidi & Spencer

IIman Shumpert

Jacquees

Jaime King

Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker

Kristin Cavallari

Leslie Jordan

Macy Gray

Matt James & Tyler Cameron

Michael Strahan

Miles Chamley-Watson

Nick Baumgartner

Nicole Scherzinger

Olivia Culpo

Ray J

Steelo Brim

Whitney Cummings

Bleu

“Cribs” is executive produced by Elena Diaz and Adam Gonzalez for MTV Entertainment Group.

PROGRAMMING

Apple TV+ has announced its holiday lineup, featuring new special episodes of Apple Original series and the Peanuts holiday classics “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

New programming includes the “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights holiday special and “Sago Mini Friends” Thanksgiving special, along with holiday specials from “Interrupting Chicken,” “Pretzel and the Puppies” and “The Snoopy Show.” The Peanuts holiday lineup also features “I Want a Dog for Christmas” and “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales.” Read the full lineup for Apple TV+ kids and family holiday programming below:

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (Oct. 28-31)

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights Holiday Special (Nov. 18)

“Sago Mini Friends” Thanksgiving Special (Nov. 18)

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (Nov. 23-27)

“Interrupting Chicken” Holiday Special (Dec. 2)

“Pretzel and the Puppies” Holiday Special (Dec. 2)

“The Snoopy Show” Holiday Collection (Dec. 2)

“I Want a Dog for Christmas” (Dec. 2)

“Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales” (Dec. 2)

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” (Dec. 25)

AWARDS

The Catalyst Story Institute announced its awards for outstanding achievement in independent episodic content at its 17th Annual Content Festival, which took place from September 28th through October 1st.

The four-day annual event in Duluth, Minn., showcased selected pitches, scripts, produced pilots, series and other creative content for industry experts and the general public. The festival also had live and virtual panel discussions and social events with industry leaders. Featured events included virtual Q&As with comedy writer, producer and actress Tina Fey, and legendary talk show host, comedian, writer and producer David Letterman as well as “Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander.

This year’s award winners are listed below: