‘The Mosquito Coast’ Second Season Gets Official Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV+ shared the season two trailer for “The Mosquito Coast,” a drama series adapted from the novel of the same title, starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman.
Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, “The Mosquito Coast” Season 2 picks up on the family after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, venturing deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This creates trouble when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family.
The show is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, author Theroux and series star Theroux. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. The series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross. Developed by Cross & Tom Bissell, the series is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.
The 10-episode second season will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, November 4, followed by new episodes every Friday through January 6, 2023, on the streamer. Check out the trailer below.
Also in today’s TV news:
EXECUTIVES
Tomiko Iwata, previously the head of creative services at Fox Entertainment, is officially the new vice president of talent relation and events at Hulu Originals — a hire announced by Candice Ashton, the company’s senior vice president of publicity, events and talent relations to whom Iwata will now report.
Iwata has a tenured background managing events, experiences and design across Fox’s many divisions. Iwata originally joined the network’s creative services team in 2004.
TRAILERS
Amazon Freevee has released the official trailer for Season 2 of the reality court series “Judy Justice,” which will drop its first four episodes Nov. 7.
The second season focuses on Judge Judy Sheindlin as she presides over more cases and arbitrates binding decisions. New episodes will be released every weekday until Dec. 16, and the second installment will return in 2023.
Watch the full trailer below.
SERIES
MTV announced its series “Cribs” will return for an all new season, with back-to-back episodes, beginning on Thursday, October 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show will continue upon the celebrity home tour genre that was popularized during its original run in the early 2000s.
Each 30-minute episode will take viewers for up-and-close looks at celebrities’ homes — from what’s inside their refrigerators to closets and car collections.
Celebrity homes to be featured include:
- Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton
- Ariel Winter
- Cesar Millan
- Charo
- Dennis Rodman
- Don Benjamin and Liane
- Dwight Howard
- Heidi & Spencer
- IIman Shumpert
- Jacquees
- Jaime King
- Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker
- Kristin Cavallari
- Leslie Jordan
- Macy Gray
- Matt James & Tyler Cameron
- Michael Strahan
- Miles Chamley-Watson
- Nick Baumgartner
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Olivia Culpo
- Ray J
- Steelo Brim
- Whitney Cummings
- Bleu
“Cribs” is executive produced by Elena Diaz and Adam Gonzalez for MTV Entertainment Group.
PROGRAMMING
Apple TV+ has announced its holiday lineup, featuring new special episodes of Apple Original series and the Peanuts holiday classics “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
New programming includes the “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights holiday special and “Sago Mini Friends” Thanksgiving special, along with holiday specials from “Interrupting Chicken,” “Pretzel and the Puppies” and “The Snoopy Show.” The Peanuts holiday lineup also features “I Want a Dog for Christmas” and “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales.” Read the full lineup for Apple TV+ kids and family holiday programming below:
“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (Oct. 28-31)
“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights Holiday Special (Nov. 18)
“Sago Mini Friends” Thanksgiving Special (Nov. 18)
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (Nov. 23-27)
“Interrupting Chicken” Holiday Special (Dec. 2)
“Pretzel and the Puppies” Holiday Special (Dec. 2)
“The Snoopy Show” Holiday Collection (Dec. 2)
“I Want a Dog for Christmas” (Dec. 2)
“Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales” (Dec. 2)
“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” (Dec. 25)
AWARDS
The Catalyst Story Institute announced its awards for outstanding achievement in independent episodic content at its 17th Annual Content Festival, which took place from September 28th through October 1st.
The four-day annual event in Duluth, Minn., showcased selected pitches, scripts, produced pilots, series and other creative content for industry experts and the general public. The festival also had live and virtual panel discussions and social events with industry leaders. Featured events included virtual Q&As with comedy writer, producer and actress Tina Fey, and legendary talk show host, comedian, writer and producer David Letterman as well as “Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander.
This year’s award winners are listed below:
- OUTSTANDING PILOT PITCH – Hans Obma, “A Question of Service”
- OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES – Hans Obma, “A Question of Service”
- OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES – Sophia Conger & Rebecca Dearden, “Sugar Baby”
- OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY – Beth Napoli, “A Question of Service”
- OUTSTANDING EDITING – Eddie Frente, “Brownsville Bred”
- OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – Kevin Rumley, “Hunger Strike Against Ecocide”
- OUTSTANDING COMEDY PERFORMANCE – Keely Bochicchio-Sipos, Sugar Baby”
- OUTSTANDING ACTOR DRAMA PERFORMANCE – Hans Obma, “A Question of Service”
- OUTSTANDING ACTRESS DRAMA PERFORMANCE – Bridgitte Silva, “Chiqui”
- OUTSTANDING COMEDIC ENSEMBLE CAST – “Camp Greenwood”
- OUTSTANDING DRAMATIC ENSEMBLE CAST – “Last Name Unknown”
- OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR DRAMA – Jenna Sutch, “Death Doula”
- OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR COMEDY – Kourtney Bell, “Camp Greenwood”
- OUTSTANDING THRILLER SERIES – Maxie Rockymore, “Neptune Rising”
- OUTSTANDING DRAMA SCRIPT – Mark Brown & Whitni Resides, “Redneck Army”
- OUTSTANDING COMEDY SCRIPT – Stephanie Bast, “Wash Your Birdie: 101 Things That Can Crawl Up your Vagina and Kill You”
- OUTSTANDING INNOVATION – Grace Ng, “Crash Punks”
- OUTSTANDING SOCIAL MEDIA SERIES – Becca Schall & Jessica Taylor, “Victorian Ladies”
- OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – Susan Thurston, “Sister of Grendel”
- OUTSTANDING PODCAST – Pat Treuer, “Of The Comics”
- OUTSTANDING TABLE READ – Susan Marks, “All That Glitters”
- OUTSTANDING MINNESOTA SERIES – Brittany Parker & Tony Denman, “Locally Grown Comedy”