‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Jon Hamm

Jon Ham has joined “The Morning Show” Season 3 at Apple, Variety has learned.

Hamm will appear in the third season of the drama series as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit.

In addition to Crudup, Aniston, and Witherspoon, Hamm joins a cast that includes Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies.

Hamm’s casting comes after Apple previously released a humorous ad called “Everyone but Jon Hamm,” where Hamm laments that seemingly every big-name actor has a project on Apple’s streaming service except him.

Hamm is best known for his critically-acclaimed lead role of Don Draper in the AMC series “Mad Men,” for which he won the Emmy for best actor in a drama series in 2015. Most recently, he was seen in the blockbuster film “Top Gun: Maverick.” Hamm’s other notable TV roles include “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Good Omens,” and “30 Rock.” He is set to play one of the leads in the upcoming fifth season of “Fargo” at FX as well.

Hamm is repped by CAA, Forward Entertainment, Sloan Offer, and Wolf-Kasteler PR.

Season 3 of “The Morning Show” is slated to go into production in September. Charlotte Stoudt will serve as showrunner and executive producer on Season 3 under her overall deal with Apple. Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce via Echo Films, while Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce via Hello Sunshine. Michael Ellenberg of Media Res also executive produces, with Mimi Leder serving as director and executive producer.

Season 2 of the series recently picked up three Emmy nominations: best lead actress in a drama for Witherspoon, best supporting actor in a drama for Crudup (who won the same category in 2020 for Season 1), and best guest actress in a drama for Harden.