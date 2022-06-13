Jennifer Aniston on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: ‘It’s Time to See Alex Find Love’

Is Alex ready to fully move on from the past? On Season 3 of Apple TV+‘s “The Morning Show,” that may be e the case — at least Jennifer Aniston hopes so.

“I think it’s time to see Alex find some love and some passion,” Aniston exclusively tells Variety. “She could put the controls down and go into the vulnerability of opening up her heart, which I don’t think she’s ever really quite done.”

The actor would also like to see Alex welcome more friends into her life. “She needs a good girlfriend! Chip is Chip, but come on,” Aniston laughs. “We need her to go out and have a girls’ night — and not well. Messy! I want to see her go to the supermarket and just walk around the world and get out of her ivory tower a little bit.”

Although she’s staying mum about the exact plans for the upcoming season, Aniston adds that it’d be interesting to dive into Alex’s background and “explore a little bit of where she’s come from.”

“What are those parents like? What did they do? What was her life 20 years ago like?” she asks. “How does someone become this motivated person that wants to be relevant at all costs? I’d like to see some history.”

With the #MeToo movement at the center of “The Morning Show” Season 1 and COVID-19 a big theme in Season 2, the upcoming third season will also have a big focus — but Aniston is keeping that close to the chest.

“I can’t say much. It’s a great opportunity to be able to shine a light on areas that are very frustrating and a fear of where we’re going as a society,” she teases. “We try to shed some sort of light on it, and comment on it a little bit. It’s a deep well at this point.”