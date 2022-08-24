‘The Morning Show’ Adds Nicole Beharie to Season 3 Cast

Nicole Beharie is joining Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” Season 3 cast, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The “Miss Juneteenth” actor will star in the upcoming installment as Christina Hunter, a new competitive and charismatic anchor on the series’ fictional morning show. Christina works hard, plays hard and navigates the Teacup with good-humored irreverence.

In Season 2, viewers found “The Morning Show” team dusting themselves off following the havoc wreaked by Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), and entering a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden also joined Aniston and Witherspoon among the cast. New additions for Season 2 included Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

Witherspoon and Aniston executive produce the series alongside Mimi Leder and Michael Ellenberg. Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films produce.

Season 2 of the widely acclaimed drama is up for three Emmy awards this year, as Witherspoon looks to win outstanding lead actress in a drama series; Crudup (who also took home an Emmy for “The Morning Show” last year) is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series; and Marcia Gay Harden is nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series.

Beharie will next be seen in “Breaking” opposite John Boyega and late actor Michael K. Williams. The thriller follows the devastating true story of Brian Brown-Easley, a disgruntled Marine veteran who held up an Atlanta Wells Fargo Bank out of desperation to bring attention to his plight after not receiving his monthly disability check of $892.

Beharie is represented by WME, attorney John Meigs and The Lede Company.