‘The Mole’ Reboot Ordered at Netflix

A rebooted version of the reality series “The Mole” has been ordered at Netflix, Variety has learned.

The new version of the former ABC series is expected to bow on Netflix this fall. Like the original American version, the Netflix version is based on the Belgian format “De Mol” created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives.

The streamer has given the new show a 10-episode order. In the competition series, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs, and David Burris serve as executive producers on the show. Eureka Productions will produce.

There has been widespread speculation that Netflix was plotting a new version of “The Mole” after the streaming giant added the first two seasons of the series to its library in the summer of 2021.

“The Mole” ran on ABC for five seasons between 2001 and 2009. Anderson Cooper hosted the first two seasons, which featured regular civilian contestants. When the show returned for Seasons 3 and 4, it brought on celebrity contestants with Ahmad Rashād taking over as host. Its fifth and final season in 2009 again featured civilian contestants with Jon Kelley as the host.