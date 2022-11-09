‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Gopher and Venus Flytrap: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 7, of “The Masked Singer,” “Hall of Fame Night,” which aired Nov. 9 on Fox.

“The Masked Singer” paid tribute to late actor Leslie Jordan on Wednesday night’s episode, opening with a brief card dedicating the episode “to a beloved member of the Fox family, Leslie Jordan 1955-2022.”

Jordan, who had previously appeared as a guest judge on “The Masked Singer,” returned as a panelist for this week’s show, which was taped back in August. (The comedic star, who was a part of the cast on Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” died Oct. 24.)

As for the episode’s unmasking, it was a night of double “George” reveals. Living up to the “Hall of Fame” theme, boxing and portable grill entrepreneur George Foreman and funk legend George Clinton – of Parliament/Funkadelic fame — were the next to go.

Foreman, as the Venus Flytrap, was the first to go, with the fewest number of votes. Later, Clinton was unmasked as the Gopher after facing off with winner The Bride in a battle royale (in which both took turns singing the “All-Star,” by Smashmouth). Joining them: Sheila E. on percussion. The Bride moves on to next week’s episode.

For Venus Flytrap, Robin Thicke was correct with George Foreman. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg thought it was Bo Jackson. Nicole Scherzinger picked Charles Barkley. Guest judge Leslie Jordan guessed Mike Tyson. Fellow guest judge Joel McHale named Mickey Rourke.

As for Gopher, Robin Thicke was once again correct, naming George Clinton. Nicole Scherzinger agreed. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg picked Bootsy Collins. Guest judge Leslie Jordan said Flavor Flav. Fellow guest judge Joel McHale thought it was George Wallace.

“Hall of Fame Night” opened with judge Nicole Scherzinger singing a slowed-down version of Irene Cara’s “Fame.”

George Foreman as Venus Flytrap and George Clinton as Gopher join Joey Lawrence as the Walrus, Le’Veon Bell as the Milkshake, Kat Graham as Robo Girl, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Gloria Gaynor as Mermaid, Mario Cantone as Maise, Daymond John as the Fortune Teller, Barry Williams/Christopher Knight/Mike Lookinland as the Mummies, Montell Jordan as Panther, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Chris Kirkpatrick as the Hummingbird, Eric Idle as the Hedgehog and William Shatner as the Knight as the celebrities revealed in “The Masked Singer” in Season 8.

Multiple eliminations in one episode are the norm this time out, as “The Masked Singer” adopts a new “King or Queen of Masked Singer” format. This season, three or four costumed celebrities will perform each week, but only one will win and move on to compete against two or three more people the following week.

That will continue throughout the season, as after each round, three finalists will compete in the semi-finals. The Harp survived Round 1 and is the first to make it to the semi-finals, while Lambs won Round 2 and will also be in the semis.

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 8 with costumes including “Bride,” “Avocado,” “Venus Fly Trap,” “Sir Bugaboo,” “Scarecrow,” “Hedgehog,” “Mummies.” Themed episodes include “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night.” Guests this season include Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey.

The Season 8 contestants “boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice awards, and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Here were the contestants and their performances on night seven:

The Bride, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox) Pete Dadds

The Bride (WINNER)

Song: “Shut Up and Dance,” by Walk the Moon

Weakness: Buttercream frosting

Clue: Smashed a rock

Clue Delivered by Hawkeye the Goat: Gold medal that says “action hero.” “I’m a take action kind of bride, and I have no problem playing the hero, amongst other things.”

Package voiceover: “Dearly beloved, we’re gathered here today for a hall of fame night that I vow to rock. I’m always telling feel good stories, but allow me to explain how I arrived here, all alone, at this junkyard wedding. I have a rugged personality. I live on the road, selling out arenas. And I have an appetite for destroying things. So I’m notorious for being in some of the messiest feuds. I’ve gone the solo route. But I’ve come here to master a new commitment with all you Masked Singer freaks. So tonight, here comes the bride.”

Panel guesses: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Steven Seagal, David Coverdale, Carrot Top

Gopher, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox) Pete Dadds

Gopher (GEORGE CLINTON)

Song: “It’s Your Thing,” by The Isley Brothers

Likes: A Canadian tuxedo

Clue: Expert in British politics

Clue Delivered by Hawkeye the Goat: LOL “I guess I’ve bene known to be funny. You’ve danced to some of my jokes. But there’s nothing funny about this Gopher game.”

Package voiceover: “This Gopher is an intergalactic space cowboy, who earned his rightful spot in the Hall of Fame. I used my out of this world imagination to start a movement. And blaze new trails under many old town roads. And you want to know why? My spaceship was placed in the ultimate hall of fame, the Smithsonian. Not bad for a party rockin doctor. Now the doctors copy my method, and even dogs want to be a part of my legacy. But no matter how many people sample my flavor, I’m here to show everyone that I’m the ultimate OG – Original Gopher.”

Panel guesses: Martin Lawrence, Flava Flav, Lil Nas X, George Wallace, Sly Stone, George Clinton

Venus Flytrap, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Becker / Fox) Pete Dadds

Venus Flytrap (GEORGE FOREMAN)

Song: “Get Ready,” by the Temptations

Likes: Trap music

Clue: Loves his name

Clue delivered by Hawkeye the Goat: “100 Million”

Package voiceover: “Becoming a hall of famer isn’t easy. But I’ve done it twice. The first time was in my 20s. Nobody thought I could do it again in my 40s. But, I went down as one of the best in history. But I didn’t stop there. My greatest hit came in the next decade of my life. And I guarantee every single one of you had one. So tonight, this all star king of reinvention is stepping back up to the plate with a performance that’s sure to earn a spot in the Masked Singer hall of fame.”

Panel guesses: Mike Tyson, Bo Jackson, Charles Barkley, George Foreman

Round 1 Semi-finalist: Harp

Previous songs: “Perfect,” by Pink; “I Have Nothing,” by Whitney Houston; “Thank You for Being a Friend” (“The Golden Girls” theme song)

Previous panel guesses: Amber Riley, Ashanti, Yvette Nicole Brown, Queen Latifah, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Ariana DeBose

Round 2 Semi-finalist: Lambs

Previous songs: “Hot N Cold,” by Katy Perry; “Ironic,” by Alanis Morissette

Previous panel guesses: The Kardashians, Haim, The Chicks, The Corrs, Fifth Harmony, SWV