‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Walrus and Milkshake: Here’s Who They Are

Whoa! It was very appropriate that 1990s heartthrob Joey Lawrence, of “Blossom,” “Gimme a Break” and “Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix” fame, was revealed on the special Sunday “’90s Night” edition of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” Lawrence and NFL runningback Le’Veon Bell were the latest double masking on the show.

Lawrence, as the Walrus, was the first to go, with the fewest number of votes. Later, Bell was unmasked as the Milkshake after facing off with incumber winners Lambs in a battle royale (in which both took turns singing the “What Is Love,” by Haddaway). The Lambs won for the second episode in a row, and move on to next week’s episode.

“’90s Night” opened with DC Glenn and Steve Rolln from Tag Team, performing their 1993 classic “Whoomp! (There It Is)” (as also seen in recent years on a Geico commercial).

For the Walrus, Robin Thicke was correct with Joey Lawrence. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg thought it was Scott Wolf (who lived in her home for seven years, she added). Nicole Scherzinger picked Mario Lopez. Ken Jeong thought it was John Stamos.

As for Milkshake, no one got it right. Robin Thicke thought it was Deshaun Jackson. Nicole Scherzinger named T.I. Ken Jeong said LL Cool J. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg picked DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Joey Lawrence as the Walrus and Le’Veon Bell as the Milkshake join Kat Graham as Robo Girl, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Gloria Gaynor as Mermaid, Mario Cantone as Maise, Daymond John as the Fortune Teller, Barry Williams/Christopher Knight/Mike Lookinland as the Mummies, Montell Jordan as Panther, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Chris Kirkpatrick as the Hummingbird, Eric Idle as the Hedgehog and William Shatner as the Knight as the celebrities revealed in “The Masked Singer” in Season 8.

Multiple eliminations in one episode are the norm this time out, as “The Masked Singer” adopts a new “King or Queen of Masked Singer” format. This season, three or four costumed celebrities will perform each week, but only one will win and move on to compete against two or three more people the following week.

That will continue throughout the season, as after each round, three finalists will compete in the semi-finals. The Harp survived Round 1 and is the first to make it to the semi-finals.

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 8 with costumes including “Bride,” “Avocado,” “Venus Fly Trap,” “Sir Bugaboo,” “Scarecrow,” “Hedgehog,” “Mummies.” Themed episodes include “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night.” Guests this season include Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey.

The Season 8 contestants “boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice awards, and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Here were the contestants and their performances on night five:

Lambs, "The Masked Singer"

Lambs (WINNER)

Song: “Ironic,” by Alanis Morissette

Previous Song: “Hot N Cold,” by Katy Perry

Clue: “Starring: The Lambs”

Clue Delivered by Lance Bass of *Nsync: Reality

Package voiceover: “Winning the battle royale last week was bananas. You know what’s better than a queen? Three queens! Lambs! We have to stay hocused! I mean, focused. We’ve got two new challenges to beat, and then it’s off to the semi-finals. You’re right boss, we can’t get weak knees now.”

Panel guesses: The Corrs, Fifth Harmony, SWV, The Chicks

Previous panel guesses: The Kardashians, Haim, The Chicks

Walrus, "The Masked Singer"

Walrus (JOEY LAWRENCE)

Song: “Two Princes,” by Spin Doctors

Likes: Sushi

Clue: Comes in threes

Clue Delivered by Lance Bass of *Nsync: TV theme songs

Package voiceover: “You’re probably wondering how I got here. At your local mall, surrounded by a full house of screaming fans. Signing autographs and taking pictures with your mom. To tell my story, let’s take it back to the ‘90s. It all started when I tap danced on the desk of a late night talk show legend. That was just the beginning of my heartthrob origins story. Picture this: Flannel shirt, leather jacket, floppy hair. A killer zip code, and a catch phrase that’s still permanently cemented into pop culture. But every teen idol has to grow up. So I took on new roles and introduced myself to a whole new generation of screaming fans. So tonight, I’m warning you now, your mom and you are about to totally freak out.”

Panel guesses: John Stamos, Joey Lawrence, Mark Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez

Milkshake, "The Masked Singer"

Milkshake (LE’VEON BELL)

Song: “Jump On It,” by Sir Mix-A-Lot

Strength: Extra thick

Clue: Unbreakable

Clue delivered by Danielle Fishel from “Boy Meets World”: Wiz and Snoop

Package voiceover: “Listen up close, cuz these rhymes are timely. Take a fantastic voyage back to the ‘90s. Ready for action, so pick up the blitz. Ever since I was a kid, I was makin’ hits. My rhymes made me the one the ladies admire, so I dropped a mixtape and it was certified fire. Avoided the haters, stepped in and jazzed. Biggest name in the game reached out to collab. He handed me the ball cuz I never drop it. After that day I took off like a rocket. Try and knock me down, you best not be soft. Call me Taylor Swift man, cuz I milk-shake it off. So ring that bell, I’m ready to fight. I’ll throw a knockout punch right here on ‘90s night.”

Panel guesses: Tyreek Hill, Deshaun Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott, LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Nas, Ice Cube, T.I.

Round 1 Semi-finalist: Harp

Previous songs: “Perfect,” by Pink; “I Have Nothing,” by Whitney Houston; “Thank You for Being a Friend” (“The Golden Girls” theme song)

Previous panel guesses: Amber Riley, Ashanti, Yvette Nicole Brown, Queen Latifah, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Ariana DeBose