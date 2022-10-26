‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Robo Girl and the Beetle: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 5, of “The Masked Singer,” “Muppets Night,” which aired Oct. 26 on Fox.

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! Talk show host Jerry Springer, as well as actor Kat Graham (“The Vampire Diaries”) were revealed in the latest double masking on “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s Wednesday night episode celebrated “Muppets Night.”

Graham, as Robo Girl, had won the previous week’s episode, but was no match for the threesome of the Lambs. Among this week’s three performances, Springer was first to go, as the Beetle, with the fewest number of votes.

Later, Graham was unmasked as Robo Girl after facing off with the Lambs in an all-female battle royale (in which both took turns singing the “Call Me,” by Blondie). The Lambs won, and move on to next week’s episode.

“Muppets Night” opened with Kermit, followed by judges Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg all joining in on “Rainbow Connection.” Then on the judges’ table, Miss Piggy joined the guessing game.

For the Beetle, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg was right with Jerry Springer. Robin Thicke guessed Springer as well. Nicole Scherzinger picked Rowan “Mr. Bean” Atkinson. Ken Jeong thought it was Mike Myers. Guest judge Miss Piggy named John Larroquette.

As for Robo Girl, no one got it right. Robin Thicke thought it was Keke Palmer. Nicole Scherzinger named Liza Koshy. Ken Jeong said Sydney Sweeney. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg picked Shay Mitchell. Miss Piggy thought it was… Miss Piggy.

Kat Graham as Robo Girl and Jerry Springer as Beetle join Gloria Gaynor as Mermaid, Mario Cantone as Maise, Daymond John as the Fortune Teller, Barry Williams/Christopher Knight/Mike Lookinland as the Mummies, Montell Jordan as Panther, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Chris Kirkpatrick as the Hummingbird, Eric Idle as the Hedgehog and William Shatner as the Knight as the celebrities revealed in “The Masked Singer” in Season 8.

Multiple eliminations in one episode are the norm this time out, as “The Masked Singer” adopts a new “King or Queen of Masked Singer” format. This season, three or four costumed celebrities will perform each week, but only one will win and move on to compete against two or three more people the following week.

That will continue throughout the season, as after each round, three finalists will compete in the semi-finals. The Harp survived Round 1 and is the first to make it to the semi-finals.

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 8 with costumes including “Bride,” “Avocado,” “Venus Fly Trap,” “Sir Bugaboo,” “Scarecrow,” “Hedgehog,” “Mummies.” Themed episodes include “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night.” Guests this season include Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey.

The Season 8 contestants “boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice awards, and 5 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Here were the contestants and their performances on night five:

Lambs (WINNER)

Song: “Hot N Cold,” by Katy Perry

Dislikes: Silence

Clue: Can’t Let Go

Package voiceover: “Did you really think we were going to miss out on Muppet Night? Not a chance! Miss Piggy has been our style icon since we were little. We practically grew up with her. And each other. Yeah, we’ve been Beverly Hills besties since day one. We were quite the troupe and loved playing pretend. Little would we know that our game of make believe would turn into a massive career on stage and on screen. We’ve traveled the world, graced billboards and grazed coutless red carpets. Not many people can say they lived out their childhood dreams side by side with their besties. But we can. Now we’re playing dress-up all over again and we’re here to show you that we haven’t lost our swing.”

Panel guesses: The Kardashians, Haim, The Chicks

Robo Girl (KAT GRAHAM)

Song: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” by Queen

Previous song: “Bad Cinderella,” from “Bad Cinderella”

Package voiceover: “Last week’s battle royale was totally surreal. Beating the mermaid still does not commute. She’s a legend and it feels euphoric to have received my crown in her presence. So in her honor I better survive tonight against these two new challengers. I’m going to put up my firewall and keep this crown under lockdown. Now before I reboot my next performance on stage, I command you to download this clue. [Lindsay Lohan]. Does this mean anything to you?”

Panel guesses: Zendaya, Shay Mitchell, America Fererra, Liza Koshy

Previous panel guesses: Jenna Dewan, Becky G, Keke Palmer, Lucy Hale, Cara Delevigne, Selena Gomez

Beetle (JERRY SPRINGER)

Song: “The Way You Look Tonight,” by Frank Sinatra

Weakness: Bug Spray

Clue: Hangs with spies

Package voiceover: “Just like the Muppets, my life has been anything but normal. I was born in a land far away, and all my family ever wanted was to chase the American dream. Like the good beetle I am, I got involved in public service. Then my life took a dramatic turn. When I quickly became a household name, breaking records in my field. But despite my best efforts, my work has been called some of the worst of all time. But I never let it give me the blues, brother. Because I’ve seen my name in lights on London’s West End and appeared in one of the biggest films of the 90s. Yes sir, I’ve got that X factor. And not to spill the beans, but here’s one final thought: You’ve definitely heard my voice before and you’ve probably even yelled my name at your TV.”

Panel guesses: John Larroquette, Rowan Atkinson, Mike Myers, Jerry Springer

Round 1 Semi-finalist: Harp

Previous songs: “Perfect,” by Pink; “I Have Nothing,” by Whitney Houston; “Thank You for Being a Friend” (“The Golden Girls” theme song)

Previous panel guesses: Amber Riley, Ashanti, Yvette Nicole Brown, Queen Latifah, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Ariana DeBose