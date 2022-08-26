‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals First Season 8 Costume, the Dragon ‘Bride’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After last season’s controversial decision to include a disgraced politician who is the target of a criminal investigation involving the attempts in 2020 to overthrow the democratically-elected President of the United States, “The Masked Singer” returns next month with a new crop of contestants — and Variety has a first look at one of the costumes.

“Bride,” the dragon-esque character as seen above, reps the first character to be introduced so far for the Season 8 of “Masked Singer.” Bride was created by costume designer Tim Chappel, who has also designed creations for the Australian version of the series.

Fox has so far not revealed any other characters. But the show is having some fun with speculation on social media (and on the Fox-owned TMZ website) that NFL superstar Tom Brady may appear on the new season, since he’s been missing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

The show, which returns Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, features host Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. According to the network, Thicke and Scherzinger will both have special vocal performances this season – as will Jeong.

Singer/actress/dancer Teyana Taylor won “The Masked Singer” Season 7 in May, as the Firefly. “The Goldbergs” star Hayley Orrantia came in second place, as the Ringmaster, while “Call Me Kat” star Cheyenne Jackson was in third as the Prince.

They joined the roster of unmasked celebrities this season that also included En Vogue as Queen Cobra, Shaggy as Space Bunny, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Penn and Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as the Lemur , Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Duff Goldman as McTerrier and Joe Buck as the Ram.

“The Masked Singer” is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis and Cannon serve as executive producers, while Breen is also showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

Here’s a full look at the Bride: