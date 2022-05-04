‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Queen Cobra and Space Bunny: Here Are the Stars Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 7, Episode 9, of “The Masked Singer,” “One Mask Hurrah – Round 3 Finals,” which aired May 4 on Fox.

Alas, En Vogue couldn’t hold on, and this time, it was Shaggy. Both 1990s artists were eliminated on Wednesday night during the Round 3 finales of this season’s “The Masked Singer.”

The En Vogue trio of Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett were unmasked as the Queen Cobra, while Shaggy was revealed to be the Space Bunny.

For Queen Cobra, Nicole Scherzinger figured out it was En Vogue, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg agreed. Robin Thicke thought it was another 90s R&B group, SWV; and Ken Jeong went big with the more contemporary combo of Ariana Grande/Jessie J/Nicki Minaj.

As for Space Bunny, Thicke was correct with Shaggy, and Scherzinger agreed. McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was Sean Kingston and Ken Jeong guessed Owen Wilson.

The Final Showdown featured En Vogue as Queen Cobra, Shaggy as Space Bunny and the still unmasked Prince performing “Roar,” by Katy Perry. With Queen Cobra and Space Bunny unmasked, this means the finale will be a “Team Good” smackdown: Prince vs. Ringmaster vs. Firefly.

En Vogue sang “Leave the Door Open,” by Silk Sonic, on Wednesday’s episode, having previously sang “Good as Hell,” by Lizzo and “I Say a Little Prayer,” by Aretha Franklin. Other previous panel guesses had included Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow, Brandy and Monica, Anne Hathaway, Allure, the Clark sisters and Zhané.

“It was a challenge under the costumes,” Herron said. “As singers, we were not used to having any bit of weight on our on our head or upper bodies that would restrict our movement. For instance, stretching out the neck to hit a note or moving the upper body or shoulders. And then also inside of the mask your vision is limited too. It’s kind of like you’re looking through a mesh fabric, but it’s dim and it’s just like looking through a square shaped box.

“So the peripheral vision was gone, to be able to just kind of glance down and look at your feet was gone,” she added. And then we were in high heeled booties and then in a bodysuit. We wanted to be careful and stuck in our gut, which as a singer, you don’t want to suck in your gut Personally I was a little winded. It was a challenge.”

But the trio still embraced the challenge. “It’s made us grow,” Herron said. “It’s stretched us out of our comfort zone. And we all said this is good for us. We needed this.”

Meanwhile, Shaggy completed his run by performing “Now That We’ve Found Love,” by Heavy D and the Boyz. Previous songs were “Jump in the Line,” by Harry Belafonte; “All Night Long (All Night),” by Lionel Richie; and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” by Culture Club.

Other past guesses for the Space Bunny by the panel included Damian Lillard, Sean Paul, Shabba Ranks, LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather, Pitbull and LL Cool J.

Shaggy said he asked his pal Ne-Yo, who was on “The Masked Singer UK,” for advice. But Ne-Yo downplayed the costume element: “Had he told me, I probably would have picked a less elaborate costume,” Shaggy said. “I actually didn’t think it would be that big. When it got here it was like whoa, this thing has massive size on it. And it’s not the super heavy but when you’re running around all day, it becomes that.”

Shaggy admitted that keeping his identity a secret was also difficult, since he knew most of the panelists (and has that very distinctive voice). “I’ve got a voice that I sing and then the more signature Shaggy voice. So I opted to use my other voice. But even that is very recognizable. But I’ve known Nicole for years. Robin I know. I’ve made records with Nicole, and Nick and I are friends.”

En Vogue as Queen Cobra and Shaggy as Space Bunny join the roster of unmasked celebrities this season that also includes Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Penn and Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as the Lemur , Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Duff Goldman as McTerrier and Joe Buck as the Ram.

“The Masked Singer” entered Season 7 with 15 contestants, who have been divided into “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly.” This season’s costumes include THE GOOD: Ringmaster, Armadillo, McTerrier, Firefly, Frog Prince; THE BAD: Hydra, Ram, Jack in the Box, Cyclops, Queen Cobra; THE CUDDLY: Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, Miss Teddy.

The Season 7 contestants boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy Nominations, eight Emmy Nominations, seven Super Bowl Performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars, two World Records and one attempt at destroying democracy by plotting a coup and undermining the properly elected President of the United States.

In another change, the show’s panelists didn’t compete for a “Golden Ear” trophy based on their first impressions of each masked performer (which McCarthy has won two times, but Scherzinger won last season) this time.

Here was the other contestant and their performance on night nine:

Prince, “The Masked Singer” Fox

The Prince (“Team Good”)

Song: “Sir Duke,” by Stevie Wonder

Voiceover: “Long ago, I was a young toad who dreamed of escaping my small pond. I knew I had something special to share with the world, but it felt like no one was listening. So I set off on a journey to make my little voice heard. But people only judged me on what they saw on the outside. Why couldn’t they really see the Prince I really was on the inside? I traveled to scary places, and sometime felt like turning around and hopping home. But I knew I had to wipe my tears and keep pushing. After years of struggle, people finally started to recognize me for my true talent. I had finally become the royalty I always thought I was. And now I stand before you, prince of the stage, king of my castle, and future winner of Team Good.”

Clues: “Long, long ago”; Carnegie Hall; writing sheet music; pencil; airplane; bats; watch/time; high five.

Interview: “I did this show because I come from a teeny little town where I wasn’t always understood. And music was my first love. Over the years I’ve become known for other things, other than music. But I wanted to come to a place where I could tap back into that original joy.”

Panel guesses: AJ McLean, JC Chasez, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells

Previous songs: “La Copa de la Vida,” by Ricky Martin; “Lay Me Down,” by Sam Smith

Previous panel guesses: Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Enrique Iglesias, Niall Horan, Darren Criss