SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 7, Episode 8, of “The Masked Singer,” “The Mask of Least Resistance – Round 3,” which aired April 27 on Fox.

So I guess we’re just gonna pretend that last week didn’t happen and just move on. But Wednesday night’s unmasked celebrity was a bit controversial in her own way: Kirstie Alley, who has generated her own kind of notorious headlines in recent years, was unmasked on this week’s episode as Baby Mammoth — a part of “Team Cuddly.”

For Baby Mammoth, one of the “Masked Singer” panelists got it right: Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg figured out it was Alley. Robin Thicke thought it was Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Scherzinger named Rachael Ray and Ken Jeong guessed Reese Witherspoon.

Alley as Baby Mammoth performed “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss),” by Cher, on Wednesday’s show; later, she also sang “Me Too,” by Meghan Trainor. Last week, Alley/Mammoth sang “Walkin’ After Midnight,” by Patsy Cline.

A “mega clue” for Alley was a birdcage: “Well, I think that all animals should be wild things. So I set it free and helped it escape.” (Coincidentally, Alley once gifted her crew live birds, in birdcages, during a “Veronica’s Closet” wrap party.)

During last week’s episode, the Baby Mammoth revealed that “they told me that I could do anything I wanted out here except poop on the stage. So I’ll take it as a very big win because although you can poop in the circus, you’re not allowed on this show. I am feeling very good because although I have gotten lots of silver, I want to go for the gold!”

Previous panel guesses also included Sandra Bullock, Diane Keaton, Dianne Wiest, Nancy Kerrigan, Tonya Harding, Kathleen Turner and Suzanne Somers.

The episode came down to Alley as Baby Mammoth vs. the Space Bunny, in the duel. Alley/Mammoth started with “Me Too,” by Meghan Trainor, followed by Space Bunny with “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” by Culture Club.

Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth joins the roster of unmasked celebrities this season that also includes Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Penn and Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as the Lemur , Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Duff Goldman as McTerrier and Joe Buck as the Ram.

“The Masked Singer” entered Season 7 with 15 contestants, who have been divided into “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly.” This season’s costumes include THE GOOD: Ringmaster, Armadillo, McTerrier, Firefly, Frog Prince; THE BAD: Hydra, Ram, Jack in the Box, Cyclops, Queen Cobra; THE CUDDLY: Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, Miss Teddy.

The Season 7 contestants boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy Nominations, eight Emmy Nominations, seven Super Bowl Performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars, two World Records and one attempt at destroying democracy by plotting a coup and undermining the properly elected President of the United States.

In another change, the show’s panelists don’t appear to be competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based on their first impressions of each masked performer (which McCarthy has won two times, but Scherzinger won last season) this season.

Here were the other contestants and their performances on night eight:

Queen Cobra, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Queen Cobra (“Team Bad”)

Song: “I Say a Little Prayer,” by Aretha Franklin

Voice over: “I left the panel so confused. They have no idea how many of me are slithering up here, let alone who I am. All I know so far is that I killed it. And I am here to stay.”

Mega Clue: Valentine that says “B. Mine.” “This first clue, love, it goes out to someone special.”

BFF: Holly Robinson Peete

Panel guesses: Brandy and Monica; Allure; Clark sisters, Zhané

Previous song: “Good as Hell,” by Lizzo

Previous panel guesses: Jada Pinkett Smith/Willow; Brandy and Monica; Anne Hathaway

Space Bunny, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Space Bunny (“Team Cuddly”)

Song: “All Night Long (All Night),” by Lionel Richie; “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” by Culture Club

Voiceover: “My first performance, I was fired up! I’m bringing the heat right now. And I’m going to win it for Team Cuddly because the Cuddly guy’s got it going on, you know what I mean?”

Mega Clue: Dumbbells. “I’ve been doing a lot of intense training over the years. Ready to knock the competition out, mama!”

Panel guesses: Floyd Mayweather, Pitbull, LL Cool J

Previous song: “Jump in the Line,” by Harry Belafonte

Previous panel guesses: Damian Lillard, Sean Paul, Shabba Ranks, Shaggy, LeBron James

Prince, “The Masked Singer” Fox

The Prince (“Team Good”)

Song: “Lay me Down,” by Sam Smith

Voiceover: “Tonight I’m just hoping I can grab that last spot in the finale. So that Team Good can sweep the competition.”

Interview: “I’ve performed in front of many people before many times, but that has got to be the most bonkers performance I’ve ever been a part of. I’m happy to be back on a team and hope to knock it out of the park.”

Mega Clue: Luggage. “I have toured a lot of hotels all over the world. And this has to be the most wild one yet.”

Panel guesses: Enrique Iglesias, Niall Horan, Darren Criss

Song: “La Copa de la Vida,” by Ricky Martin

Previous panel guesses: Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez