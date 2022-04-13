‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of Miss Teddy and Armadillo : Here Are the Stars Under the Masks

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 7, Episode 6, of “The Masked Singer,” “The Double Mask-Off — Round 2 Finals,” which aired April 13 on Fox.

The mystery of host Nick Cannon’s missing shirt wasn’t solved on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” but the show did send one more disguised celebrity to its final round. That meant that two more contestants were eliminated in a double exit on this week’s show: Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman as the Armadillo, and Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy.

Armadillo aka Chapman was voted out after singing the traditional hymn “Amazing Grace.” Previous songs he performed included “Secret Agent Man,” by Johnny Rivers and “I Fought the Law,” by the Bobby Fuller Four.

As for Holliday, as Miss Teddy, she sang “Mercy,” by Duffy. Before that, she performed “Tell It to My Heart,” by Taylor Dayne, and “Tell Me You Love Me,” by Demi Lovato.

“This might be the biggest upset in ‘Masked Singer’ history,” panelist Ken Jeong said of Miss Teddy’s exit.

For Armadillo, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger got it right with Dog the Bounty Hunter. Robin Thicke thought it was Stone Cold Steve Austin. Ken Jeong threw out Al Pacino – to laughs from the audience and fellow panelists. Guest panelist Leslie Jordan thought it was Gary Busey.

For Miss Teddy, Nicole Scherzinger got it right with Jennifer Holliday, and guest panelist Leslie Jordan agreed. Ken Jeong guessed Yolanda Adams. Robin Thicke thought it was Gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg went with Gloria Gaynor.

(Previous panel guesses for Armadillo included Chuck Norris, Erik Estrada, Vin Diesel, Gary Busey, Jay Leno, William H. Macy, Tommy Lee Jones and Al Pacino. Past guesses for Miss Teddy included Lauryn Hill, Vanessa Williams, Jill Scott, CeCe Winans, CeCe Peniston, Loretta Devine, Gloria Gaynor, Jennifer Hudson. Yolanda Adams and Mavis Staples.)

Last week’s “mega clue” for Armadillo/Chapman were keys and a motorcycle, while “Leader of the Pack” played.

“Let me paint a picture of who I once was,” Chapman said, as Armadillo, during this week’s clue package. “Even though I’m Team Good, I used to be bad. I mean behind bars kind of bad. I was on the fast track to being roadkill. Until I received a piece of advice that shook me to my shell. I was told I had the power to transform my life. I just had to find my passion and my faith. So tonight is a song that my mother sang to me to get me through those tough times. My bond with her is what’s going to get me into the finale. Mom, this is for you.”

Miss Teddy/Holliday’s “mega clue” last week was a Grammy.

“Some may say my career is a masterpiece,” Holliday said in this week’s clue package as Miss Teddy. “As a young teddy, I didn’t know what I was getting in to. So I followed my heart and took a chance. I was beyond nervous for my first audition, and I landed the job! And it turns out that the only audition I ever had to take. I was an instant success. But it wasn’t easy. I’ve had my ups and downs. I was afraid that if I wasn’t using my talent, no one would love me. But my fans made me realize that wasn’t true. So tonight, I want to make it to the finals for them, to give back the love that they’ve given me for decades. This means everything for me.”

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman as Armadillo and Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy join the roster of unmasked celebrities that also includes Penn and Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as the Lemur , Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Duff Goldman as McTerrier and Joe Buck as the Ram.

The Final Showdown featured Chapman as Armadillo, Holliday as Miss Teddy and the still unmasked Ringmaster performing “One Way or Another,” by Blondie. Ringmaster (“Team Good”) and Firefly (“Team Good”) are now set for the finale.

“The Masked Singer” entered Season 7 with 15 contestants, who have been divided into “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly.” This season’s costumes include THE GOOD: Ringmaster, Armadillo, McTerrier, Firefly, Frog Prince; THE BAD: Hydra, Ram, Jack in the Box, Cyclops, Queen Cobra; THE CUDDLY: Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, Miss Teddy.

The Season 7 contestants boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy Nominations, eight Emmy Nominations, seven Super Bowl Performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars and two World Records.

In another change, the show’s panelists don’t appear to be competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based on their first impressions of each masked performer (which McCarthy has won two times, but Scherzinger won last season) this season.

Here was the other contestant and their performance on night six:

Ringmaster, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Ringmaster (“Team Good”)

Song: “I Will Always Love You,” by Dolly Parton

Voiceover: “Looking back at the canvas in my live, I’m remember my first day at a prestigious school, when I was just a little goodie. I was surrounded by some of the best of the best, and I wondered if I would ever be good enough. And that pushed me to work even harder. I always did my own thing, and my mentors wanted me to join the in-crowd. So I did. I’d never been part of a group before. And we tried our best to make it work, but I knew I wanted more. So I took a chance doing something completely different. And it has been paying off for the past ten years. Tonight, there’s no clowning around. This ringmaster is going to be center stage in the finals.”

Clues: NASA, hula hoops, laughing emoji, ‘Welcome to Nashville,’ juggling, ‘B-,’ A “no” sign over a holiday elf doll, ‘A++’

Interview: “It would mean the world for me to make it to the finale. Music is my first love. And I would just be so honored to be able to continue to perform on this stage for you all.”

Panel guesses: Sarah Hyland, Noah Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris

Previous songs: “The Climb,” by Miley Cyrus; “Super Bass,” by Nicki Minaj

Previous panel guesses: Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Alanis Morrissette, Zara Larson