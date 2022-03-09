‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 Premiere Reveals Identity of McTerrier, After Unprecedented Costume Malfunction

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 7 season premiere, part one, of “The Masked Singer,” which aired March 8 on Fox.

He may be an ace of cakes, but Duff Goldman is not necessarily a swan of song. The Food Network star and famed baker was the first celebrity revealed on this season of “The Masked Singer,” which means the one we’re all bracing for — the unmasking of disgraced former mayor Rudy Giuliani — is still to come.

Goldman’s exit kicked off Season 7 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, and his appearance on the show came with a bit of a twist: After performing, Goldman accidentally knocked off the head of his costume.

Disguised as a Scottish terrier — nicknamed “McTerrier” — Goldman stumbled as he got too close to the edge of the stage. And as he reached to keep the head of his costume on, instead he accidentally pushed it off.

“I sang the whole song and right at the end I have this big howl that I do. And I felt no stage under my foot,” Goldman told Variety. You can’t see, you are blind in that costume. And I didn’t realize I was that close to the edge of the stage. And so when I felt my foot over the edge, I jumped back. And in jostling it too much, my head came off.”

Goldman said he immediately covered his face with his arms. “I was like, ‘what do I do?’ And then one of the producers was like, ‘turn around!’” he said. “So I turned around and crouched down and a bunch of people came out and got me. They brought me backstage and were able to put my head back on.”

For his performance, Goldman sang “Working for the Weekend,” by Loverboy. “I think it’s the first song you hear when you’re watching ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High.’ And it’s one of my favorite movies,” he said of the song choice. “But also I wanted to sing a song that is one of those songs that everybody knows but they all forgot about.”

Next up, had he continued, Goldman would have sung “All Star” by Smashmouth. Goldman admits he’s not a singer, but he regularly performs as a drummer — something he did in the episode as McTerrier. (He also plays bass.)

“I’ve been in a ton of bands and I don’t really want people looking at me,” Goldman said. “Look at the singer, I’m doing my thing.”

As McTerrier, Goldman also used a Scottish accent in an effort to confuse the show’s panelists. “Well, I was a Scottish Terrier had a kilt on and I was like, maybe I could convince these guys I was Scottish,” he said. “I was just trying to throw them off. I thought it was pretty good. I thought people would be like, ‘yeah, this guy is definitely Scottish!’”

It kind of worked, because none of the panelists got it right. Ken Jeong thought it was Mike Myers. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Jeff Ross and Nicole Scherzinger went with Ewan McGregor. Robin Thicke picked Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Myers guess is amusing, since the comedian has used Scottish accents in the past, including as “Fat Bastard” in the “Austin Powers” films. “I’m not trying to imitate a Scottish accent. I’m trying to imitate Mike Myers imitating a Scottish accent and I think I pulled it off,” Goldman said.

“The Masked Singer” enters Season 7 with 15 contestants, who have been divided into “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly.” This season’s costumes include THE GOOD: Ringmaster, Armadillo, McTerrier, Firefly, Frog Prince; THE BAD: Hydra, Ram, Jack in the Box, Cyclops, Queen Cobra; THE CUDDLY: Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, Miss Teddy.

Duff Goldman, as McTerrier, becomes the first “Team Good” member to be eliminated this season.

The Season 7 contestants boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy Nominations, eight Emmy Nominations, seven Super Bowl Performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars and two World Records.

In another change, the show’s panelists don’t appear to be competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based on their first impressions of each masked performer (which McCarthy has won two times, but Scherzinger won last season) this season.

Here were the other contestants and their performances on night one:

Thingamabob, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Thingamabob (“Team Cuddly”)

Song: “Wanted Dead or Alive,” by Bon Jovi

Hint: “Rock music is something that I grew up with and it transformed me. For me, I want my voice to be the biggest clue.”

Clue-mmercial: “The Thingamabob is in need of your help. Being taken from its natural habitat, it now needs to fend for itself. We’re not exactly sure what it is, but we know it’s precious and needs to be protected. With a little effort, we all can live in harmony, together. For only a couple quarters each day, you can watch this creature flourish and adapt into the future. You are key to saving this thing. Look at those eyes, how can you say no? Save the Thingamabob.”

Panel guesses: James Hetfield, Chris Jericho, Terrell Owens

Cyclops, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Cyclops (“Team Bad”)

Song: “My Sacrifice,” by Creed

Hint: “Growing up, I connected with monsters more than heroes. I was the kind of kid who was disappointed at the end of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ when he turned handsome.”

Clue-mmercial: “Are you tired of always being cast as a villain? Lumped in with the baddies? Forced to lurk under dusty beds? Irritated you’re hiding in yet another cluttered corner? It’s ridiculous. If you feel like you already scaring up without a bloodshot eye, try Cy-drops. Fast relief, and no more redness. But don’t think I’ve turned into a goodie. I’ll always be a baddie. Cy-drops. Watch your life change before your very eye.”

Panel guesses: William Zabka, Danny McBride, Rob Dyrdek

Firefly, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Firefly (“Team Good”)

Song: “Ain’t Nobody,” by Chaka Khan [interrupted by coughing fit in first try]

Hint: “I’ve been performing all my life, and it feels amazing every time I step up on stage.”

Clue-mmercial: “It’s not always easy to keep my antennas glowing. Even the goodies have bad days. And nothing’s worse than running on empty with my buzz-y schedule. That’s why I trust ‘On the Fly.’ The only charger compatible with the Good, the Bad and the Cuddly. Not only does this product keep me going when I fade, but it makes me shine like the star I am. Put the power in your hands with the On the Fly charger. It’s lit.”

Panel guesses: Alicia Keys, Monica, Aisha Tyler

Ram, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Ram (“Team Bad”)

Song: “I Want You to Want Me,” by Cheap Trick

Hint: “My entire life, I’ve heard boos, I’ve heard cheers, but I’m used to telling stories under these lights and I’ve worked my whole life to get to where I am today.”

Clue-mmercial: “Hey girl, is your man as scruffy as a billygoat before he’s shorn? Do you wish he was sporting the smooth look of a real ram? Say hello to the Ramscape. The secret to keeping my head in the game and my presentation on point. Father Ram taught me everything I know, including the art of ramscaping. And I’ve been following in his hoofprints my whole life. It’s turned me from small young buck to real deal Ram. Ramscaper. Don’t be a sheep, be a Ram.”

Panel guesses: Jim Harbaugh, Matthew Stafford, Peyton Manning