‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Promotes Matt Lappin to Co-Executive Producer

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has promoted Matt Lappin to serve as co-executive producer of the late night show. In his new role, Lappin will help oversee the show’s daily creative direction; his promotion was announced on Tuesday by executive producers Stephen Colbert and Tom Purcell.

Lappin was most recently senior supervising producer. As co-executive producer, he’ll be part of a team that also includes co-EPs Denise Rehrig and Tanya Michenvich Bracco. Together, they’re all helping Colbert and Purcell run the ship in the absence of former executive producer Chris Licht, who departed “The Late Show” earlier this year to take over CNN as its CEO.

As Variety wrote in February, there was no plan to immediately replace Licht, especially given the show’s solid roster of producers handling day-to-day duties.

While taking on more responsibilities in “The Late Show,” Lappin will continue working with the writing staff, where he leads the team that produces the monologue and other comedy segments.

Lappin has been with “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” since its 2015 launch. He’s also been working with Colbert long before than, first as a writer on Comedy Central’s “Strangers with Candy” (from Colbert, Amy Seders, Paul Dinello and Mitch Rouse), and later as both supervising producer and writer on “The Colbert Report.”

Lappin began his career working at the Jim Henson Studio. He has won four Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards and a Writers Guild Award.



“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” returned for its eighth season on Sept. 6, featuring a new bandleader, Louis Cato. The show continues to air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.