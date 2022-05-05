‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Apple Series Casts John Harlan Kim, Geoff Stults, Augusto Aguilera (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Thing He Told Me” series adaptation at Apple has added three new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively.

Geoff Stults (“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Guilty Party”), John Harlan Kim (“LA Law,” “9-1-1”), and Augusto Aguilera (“Made for Love,” “Promised Land”) will all appear in the series. Jennifer Garner will star along with previously announced cast members including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and Aisha Tyler.

The series is based on the Laura Dave novel of the same name. The show follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband Owen (Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared.

Stults stars as Jake, Hannah’s ex-fiancé. Harlan Kim stars as Bobby, Bailey’s longtime high school boyfriend. Aguilera stars as Grady, a US Marshall investigating Owen’s disappearance.

Dave is adapting her novel for the screen alongside her co-creator and husband Josh Singer, with both also serving as executive producers. Garner will executive produce in addition to starring. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Olivia Newman will direct and co-executive produce. 20th Television is the studio.

Hello Sunshine currently has a number of projects set up at Apple, including “The Morning Show,” on which Witherspoon stars and which was recently renewed for a third season. Along with that and “The Last Thing He Told Me,” the company currently produces “Truth Be Told” starring Octavia Spencer is also prepping the psychological thriller “Surface” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and the competition series “My Kind of Country.”