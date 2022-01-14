‘The Last of Us’: Storm Reid Joins HBO’s Video Game Adaptation as Riley

“Euphoria” star Storm Reid has joined the cast of HBO’s series adaptation of video game “The Last of Us.”

Based on the wildly popular Naughty Dog-created Playstation game of the same name, “The Last of Us” is set in the post-apocalyptic world after a deadly virus destroys nearly all modern civilization. Joel, played by “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal, is hired to take 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone to an organization that is searching for a cure to the virus. As the two travel across the U.S., they must lean on each other for survival. Reid will play Riley, an orphaned girl in Boston who quickly befriends Ellie.

“I got some NEWS,” Reid tweeted when announcing the role. “Beyond excited to join the cast of #TheLastOfUs as Riley on @HBO. Let’s get to work. 2022 looking bright already.”

I got some NEWS 🚨 Beyond excited to join the cast of #TheLastOfUs as Riley on @HBO. Let’s get to work. 🎬 2022 looking bright already 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/A1O9tg4Lna — Storm Reid (@stormreid) January 14, 2022

“The Last of Us” cast also includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank and Nick Offerman as Bill. Craig Mazin will write and executive produce “The Last of Us,” along with Neil Druckmann, a writer and creative director for the video game. Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Naughty Dog president Evan Wells and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will also executive produce. Kantemir Balagov will direct the pilot, with Jasmila Žbanić and Ali Abbasi also attached to direct. The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games and Naughty Dog.

Reid, who plays the little sister of Rue (Zendaya) on fellow HBO hit “Euphoria,” made her film debut in “12 Years a Slave” in 2013 and has since starred in “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Don’t Let Go,” “When They See Us,” “The Invisible Man” and James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.”