HBO Releases New Look at ‘The Last of Us’ With Pedro Pascal Hiding From a Clicker

While “The Last of Us” fans eagerly await the HBO adaptation of the hugely popular video game, HBO has dropped a new look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie as they hide from a clicker, one of the post-apocalyptic monstrosities taking over the world.

In the new (and very dark) photo, Pascal and Ramsey are seen hiding underneath a table as a menacing clicker looms in the background. In the “Last of Us” video game, clickers are humans who have been infected by the parasitic cordyceps fungus. After people are infected, they turn into deranged, zombie-like beings who attack other living humans. When enough time passes, the fungus takes over their bodies and sprouts from their faces, resulting in grotesque branches of fungi bursting from their heads.

The new image was unveiled at the Summer Game Fest on Thursday, with Neil Druckmann, co-president of video game studio Naughty Dog and co-creator, executive producer, writer and director of the HBO series, on hand, along with voice actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who played Joel and Ellie in the game. Baker and Johnson will also appear in the HBO series, but as different characters than who they played in the game, they announced Thursday.

The rest of the cast includes Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy; Merle Dandridge as Marlene, the leader of the rebel group the Fireflies; Nico Parker as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank; Nick Offerman as Bill; Jeffrey Pierce as Perry; and Anna Torv as Tess.

Along with Druckmann, Craig Mazin serves as co-creator, executive producer, writer and director. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Rose Lam are executive producers. Kantemir Balagov, Jasmila Žbanić, Ali Abbasi, Peter Hoar, Jeremy Webb and Liza Johnson are directors. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, and PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog produce.