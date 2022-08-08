‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Casts Kehlani, Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams, Joanna Cassidy as Season 3 Guest Stars

Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams, Joanna Cassidy and Kehlani have been added to the cast of “The L Word: Generation Q” Season 3 as guest stars. Additionally, previous guest stars Rosie O’Donnell and Laurel Holloman return in their recurring roles as Carrie and Tina, respectively, and Jamie Clayton, who plays Tess, has been upped to series regular.

A sequel to “The L Word,” which ran on Showtime from 2004 to 2009, “The L Word: Generation Q” continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), Angie Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) and Tess as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

Cho (‘The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks”) will play herself as a guest host on the “Alice” talk show. Adams (“Chasing Amy,” “Party Down”) will play Taylor, a salt-of-the-earth, self-deprecating barista with a secret passion. Cassidy (“Blade Runner,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”) will play Patty, Tess’ mom and a former Las Vegas showgirl currently suffering from MS and dementia. Kehlani, the singer who most recently released “Blue Water Road,” will play Ivy, a makeup artist and young parent who heads up Alice’s glam team and falls for the wrong person.

“I’m so excited to have these icons join our sparkly cast!” said showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan.

Season 3 of “The L Word: Generation Q” premieres on Nov. 18. Executive producers include Ryan, creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Melody Derloshon, Beals, Moennig and Hailey.