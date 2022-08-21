‘The Idol’: New Teaser Unveils Full Cast, Wild Footage From The Weeknd’s Upcoming HBO Drama

A new teaser for The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series “The Idol” has been released, which gives a look at the full cast in character.

The trailer shows quick footage of the whole cast, including Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

There’s still no premiere date for the show, with the trailer teasing that it’s “coming soon.”

Watch the new teaser below: