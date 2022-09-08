‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has been renewed for a sixth and final season ahead of its Season 5 premiere on Hulu.

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, the Elisabeth Moss-led “The Handmaid’s Tale” will debut its fifth and penultimate season with a two-part premiere Sept. 14.

In the fifth season, “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose,” per Hulu. “The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

Racking up 15 Emmy awards, including the honor for top drama in 2017, “The Handmaid’s Tale” TV series is created by Bruce Miller, who is actively developing “The Testaments,” a follow-up to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which picks up years later, for Hulu.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger.

The series is executive produced by Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is produced and internationally distributed by MGM Television.

“It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” “The Handmaid’s Tale” creator, showrunner and executive producer Miller said in a statement Thursday, when the news was revealed out of TIFF. “We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point.”

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, added: “Five years ago, almost to the day, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ made history when it became the first show to win an Emmy for a streaming service. In the time since, it has been a privilege and pleasure to work with some of the finest creative talent in our industry on this show – a distinct and exceptional group of people who continue to produce the highest quality television that has made and continues to make significant cultural impact. Bruce, Warren, Lizzie and the entire team at MGM have been amazing partners, and we hope fans enjoy these last two seasons.”