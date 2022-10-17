Inaugural ‘The Grio Awards’ to Honor Tyler Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Dave Chapelle and More

Allen Media Group’s African American-focused news, lifestyle, sports and entertainment platform theGrio has announced the inaugural The Grio Awards. The black-tie event will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, October 22th with co-hosts comedian Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs.

The award show’s inaugural honorees are slated to attend in-person, including:

Tyler Perry – Icon Award

Norman Lear – Champion Award

Patti LaBelle – Music Icon Award

Kenan Thompson – Comedy Icon Award

Ben Crump – Justice Icon Award

Alena Analeigh McQuarter – Young Icon Award

Robert F. Smith – Philanthropy Award

Allyson Felix – Sports Icon Award

Don Peebles – Business Icon Award

Queen Latifah – Television Icon Award

Dave Chappelle – Cultural Icon Award

Jennifer Hudson – Trailblazer Icon Award

The event will also feature special musical performances by Yolanda Adams, Tyrese, Fantasia and LaBelle. Greg Phillinganes will serve as musical director, and DJ Kiss will serve as both DJ and announcer. Additional guests slated to attend include Sheryl Lee Ralph, Judge Christine Perez, Dave Winfield, Judge Lauren Lake, Judge Mabelean Efphram, April Ryan, Natasha Alford, Michael Harriot, Panama Jackson, Nikole Hannah Jones, Ben Chavis and Marla Gibbs.

“I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “As a child, strong, positive African American icons such as Berry Gordy, Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali, and Martin Luther King, Jr. helped me see myself differently, and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”

TheGrio Awards aims to celebrate excellence in film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, business, fashion, social justice, environmental justice, education and more. Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions are co-producing theGrio Awards. Executive producers include include Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas and Michelle Willrich.

The event will also be broadcast on Saturday, November 5th on broadcast television stations nationwide, theGrio network and other Allen Media Group television and digital platforms.