‘The Great’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

“The Great” has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The renewal news comes after Season 2 of the historical dramedy debuted in its entirety on Hulu on Nov. 19. In the second season, Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia.

Along with Fanning, the series also stars Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes.

Tony McNamara created the series and also series as executive producer. Both Fanning and Hoult also executive produce in addition to starring. Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman also executive produce. The series is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

“The Great” has proven to be a critical success since it originally debuted in May 2020. The first season received an 88% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2 received a perfect 100% rating.

The first season of the series received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, while Season 2 recently received three Golden Globe nominations as well. Those were for best comedy series and best actor and actress in a comedy series for Hoult and Fanning respectively.