‘The Good Doctor’ Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ In Development at ABC with Female Protagonist

Sources tell Variety that ABC is developing “The Good Lawyer,” a legal spinoff of the medical drama “The Good Doctor” which stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Sean Murphy, a surgeon with autism.

“The Good Lawyer” will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during Season 6 of “The Good Doctor,” which is set to premiere in October. Sean finds himself in legal trouble and seeks the services of Joni, a twentysomething defense attorney who has OCD. Joni, relatively new to her law firm, is funny, eager, self-aware and anxious. She is a skilled lawyer and doesn’t want to be treated differently by others, though her OCD symptoms affect her personal and professional life. At one point, her firm tries to fire her, after which she is forced to threaten to sue for a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

One higher-up at the firm involved in the firing attempt is Janet, a highly-regarded attorney and partner at the firm who has represented Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters throughout the years. Glassman turns to her to represent his protégé Shaun, and when Shaun chooses Joni to represent him, the cynical Janet is forced to reconsider her assessment of Joni.

Casting details for “The Good Lawyer” are not yet known. The series is written and executive produced by David Shore and Liz Friedman, who also serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on “The Good Doctor.” Erin Gunn also executive produces. Sony Pictures Television and Shore’s Shore Z Production banner produce.

Neither ABC nor Sony commented on the development “The Good Lawyer.” Deadline was first to report on the series.