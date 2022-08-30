‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10 Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character: ‘Feels Like a Huge Reboot’

When fans of “The Goldbergs” tune into the ABC sitcom’s 10th season this fall, Jeff Garlin’s patriarch Murray will have already been dead for months.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop unveiled how “The Goldbergs” will deal with Garlin’s messy departure from the series midway through its ninth season. Garlin’s exit was a “mutual agreement” between himself and Sony Pictures Television following an HR investigation into his on-set behavior, which the actor chalked up to “silliness.”

“This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” Barnow said, adding that Season 10 will introduce a new family member as newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) have their first child. “So we’re starting with optimism about a baby coming and looking forward to the future. It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving.”

Bishop added: “It honestly feels like a huge reboot for us. So we have tons of momentum rolling into this new season.”

“The family has already grieved, unlike Pops [George Segal] and the premiere of Season 9 where they’re dealing with it sort of very freshly,” Barnow said. “Jeff [Garlin] won’t be in the series this year, and so far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than looking back.”

Asked whether Garlin is aware that his character is being killed off, Barnow said: I’ve had a conversation with Jeff and he’s aware that he’s not being replaced. The truth is, I don’t know if he knows what his fate is, but I’m assuming he knows, would be the answer to that question. We haven’t had a subsequent conversation since the beginning of writing that he would have any specific clarity on that.”

After Garlin’s sudden departure, “The Goldbergs” kept Murray alive onscreen by using off-camera dialogue pulled from earlier episodes and unused takes, as well as previously shot images of Garlin that were used to edit the actor into frame. A stand-in was used to shoot Murray from the back in group scenes.

Detailing Season 10, the showrunners said that viewers will be seeing more of Pop-Pop (Judd Hirsch), as Murray’s death brings the family closer. They also teased that David Hasselhoff will play himself in a guest spot.