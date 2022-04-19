‘The Goldbergs’ Renewed for Season 10 at ABC

“The Goldbergs” has been renewed for Season 10 at ABC.

However, questions still remain about how the single-camera comedy series will handle Jeff Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, going into the new season.

Garlin exited “The Goldbergs” in December following an investigation into the comedian’s onset behavior after he was accused of misconduct. Variety exclusively reported that Garlin would still be a part of Season 9 through the use of off-camera dialogue pulled from earlier episodes and unused takes, as well as previously shot images of Garlin.

According to an individual with knowledge of the production, official plans for Garlin’s character are forthcoming, but it is likely that he will be written off the show.

“The Goldbergs” remains one of ABC’s more popular shows even this late in its run. Season to date, the show is averaging a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and just over 4 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. Season 9 is currently airing, with the next episode scheduled to debut on April 20.

The series stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, and Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz.

“The Goldbergs” was created by Adam F. Goldberg, who serves as executive producer. Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio and McLendon-Covey are also executive producers. Bishop and Barnow serve as the co-showrunners on the series. “The Goldbergs” is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.