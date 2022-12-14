‘The Glory,’ Korean Female Revenge Drama From Netflix, Drops First Trailer

Leading Korean actor Song Hye-kyo leads the cast of “The Glory,” a Netflix drama delivering a female-led tale of delicate and long-gestating vengeance, that uploads from the end of the month.



Song portrays a woman who was bullied at school, but who has carefully nurtured her grudges deep into adulthood. Her schemes for revenge against the perpetrators include exposing and turning the daily life of one of her newly-married classmates into a constant nightmare.



The show is directed by An Gil-ho and written by Kim Eun-sook, whose previous credits include the gentler “Heirs” and the Song-starring hit romantic drama “Descendants of the Sun.” “There is no logic behind Yeon-jin’s evil-doing, nor any romanticization of her actions,” said Kim in supplied quotes. “I want ‘The Glory’ to be remembered like a breath-taking sword dance.”



Song, who is known in Korea for a string of romantic and light drama roles, says she has tried to emphasize the mechanism and process of vengeance, rather than make an attempt to elicit sympathy or understanding. “[I wanted] not to portray Dong-eun as so pitiful [that] she needs much consolation,” said Song. Her overseas roles have – including Wong Kar-wai’s “The Grandmaster” and John Woo’s “The Crossing” – and Korean cancer drama “My Brilliant Life” have shown her wider range.



Song’s co-stars in “The Glory” include Park Sung-hoon, Kim Hieora, Cha Joo-young, Kim Gun-woo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon and Jung Sung-ill as well as Yeom Hye-ran, whose character tries to ally herself with Song’s protagonist.



The Hwa & Dam Pictures-produced show is a Netflix original that plays from Dec. 30. The trailer can be viewed here.