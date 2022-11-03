‘The Gentlemen’ Series Followup From Guy Ritchie Ordered at Netflix, Theo James to Star

The series followup to the Guy Ritchie film “The Gentlemen” has been ordered to series at Netflix, with Theo James joining in a lead role.

In the film, Matthew McConaughey played Mickey Pearson, an American living in England who oversees a vast marijuana business hidden on the estates of cash-strapped members of the British aristocracy.

Variety has learned from sources that James will star in the one-hour drama series as Eddie, who inherits his father’s estate only to discover it is part of Pearson’s empire.

Ritchie directed, wrote the screenplay for, and produced the film and will serve as writer, director, and executive producer on the series. Matthew Read will executive produce via Moonage Pictures and co-wrote the pilot with Ritchie. Bill Block, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies — all of whom produced the film with Atkinson and Davies writing the story with Ritchie — will serve as executive producers on the show. Will Gould of Moonage will also executive produce along with Marc Helwig of Miramax Television. Miramax TV is the studio.

“The Gentlemen” was released in 2019. Along with McConaughey, the cast included Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Henry Golding, and Hugh Grant among many others. It proved to be a box office success, grossing just over $115 million against a reported budget of $22 million.

James’ recent TV credits include “The Time Traveler’s Wife” at HBO as well as “Sanditon.” He also appears in the second season of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” In features, he is known for starring in the “Divergent” franchise along with two of the “Underworld” films. He has also starred in films like “Mr. Malcolm’s List” and “How It Ends.”

He is repped by UTA in the U.S., Markham, Frogatt & Irwin in the U.K. and Sloane Offer.