‘The Game’ Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has renewed its revival of “The Game” for Season 2.

Starring Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez, the show is a continuation of the-CW-network-and-later-BET-show of the same name. “A modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” “The Game” follows the team as they face racism, classism and more, all while fighting for fame, fortune, respect and love.

“The Game” revival also stars Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman.

The first iteration of “The Game” debuted on The CW in 2006. It would go on to air three seasons on the network before moving to BET for an additional six seasons. At the time it ended in 2015, the show had aired nearly 150 episodes. Along with Robinson and Chanchez, the original show starred Tia Mowry, Pooch Hall, Brittany Daniel, Coby Bell, Brandy, Lauren London and Jay Ellis.

Season 1 of Paramount Plus’ “The Game” is executive produced by showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, original series creator Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.

The 10-episode first season of “The Game” revival launched on Nov. 11 on Paramount Plus, with all episodes now available to stream alongside the original seasons of the show.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions. The show is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

“With ample humor and heart, Devon Greggory reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved legacy characters and introduced new fan favorites,” Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Plus original scripted series, said in a statement. “As Tasha Mack says, ‘game recognizes game,’ and audiences continue to discover the series on Paramount Plus. We look forward to what Devon and his team have in store for us next season on and off the field.”