‘The Flash’ Final Season to Premiere in February on The CW (TV News Roundup)

The CW announced the ninth and final season of “The Flash” will premiere on Wednesday, February 8. The show’s final season will consist of 13 episodes.

According to the network, the ninth season of “The Flash” picks up one week after Barry Allen’s battle with Reverse Flash, with Allen and Iris West-Allen reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. A deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, forcing The Flash and his team to come together, defy impossible odds and save the day.

The series, based on the DC Comics superhero and developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Geoff Johns, stars Grant Gustin as the titular character. Additional cast includes Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Rick Cosnett, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin and more.

“’The Flash’ will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” said The CW entertainment president Brad Schwartz in a statement. “The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch-up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive.”

In other television news for today:

CASTING

MGM+ announced new casting for the second season of its historical drama series “Domina.” Taking place during a provocative period in Roman history, the series follows the rise of Gaius/Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla, played by Kasia Smutniak.

Benjamin Isaac joins in a recast of the role of Tiberius, the eldest son of Livia, taking over from Enzo Cilenti. David Avery joins as young and ambitious aristocrat Domitius, who has recently joined Gaius’ family through his marriage to Octavia’s daughter, Antonia. Joelle joins as Vipsania, the daughter of Agrippa, who refuses to play the conventional power games that are typically expected of Roman aristocratic life.

The series is created by Simon Burke, with himself, head of Tiger Aspect Drama Lucy Bedford, Muirinn Lane Kelly, and Carmel Maloney as executive producers. “Domina” is produced by Tiger Aspect –part of Banijay UK — in association with MGM+ Studios, following an agreement with leading global distributor Banijay Rights. The second season recently finished production at the Cinecittà Studios in Rome and is scheduled to premiere on MGM+ (formerly Epix) in 2023, with the second season also returning to Sky across Europe in 2023.

TRAILERS

Apple TV+ shared the season four trailer for “Servant,” its psychological thriller which returns for its final season on Friday, January 13. The M. Night Shyamalan series will debut one episode on its premiere night, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 17 on the streamer.

Season 4 will bring the final chapter of the Turner story, encompassing Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. The series stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their roles for the final season.

In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch and Todd Black. “Servant” is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists. The series was created by executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

Check out the trailer below.

DATES

“Married at First Sight” will return January 4 on Lifetime, with ten Nashville-based singles seeking companionship across the 23-episode season. True to the show’s concept, they will marry a complete stranger, travel to their honeymoons and then move in together as husband and wife. After the 8-week experiment concludes, each newlywed will have to decide whether to stay married or go their separate ways in a divorce.

Additionally, Lifetime will also air the “MAFS: Matchmaking Special” on December 28 hosted by Kevin Frazier, where viewers will receive an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the intense process that goes into matching the five Nashville couples who will get married at first sight. The following night on December 29, the “MAFS: Kick-Off Special” will debut, in which Frazier will discuss and debate the five newly matched Nashville couples that are about to be married at first sight with a panel of superfans.

Following the main series will be new episodes of “Married at First Sight: Afterparty,” where Keshia Knight Pulliam will get interviews directly from the cast. The series will premiere on January 4 with an hour-long episode.

EXECUTIVES

Hallmark Media announced the appointment of Kelly Garrett as vice president of development. Garrett will report to Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president, development, and will be based in Studio City. Garrett will help with development on Hallmark Media’s holiday programming, sourcing material and spearheading projects from development to production to final delivery.

“Kelly is a huge fan of our brand and understands the spirit and emotional tenor of our holiday programming,” DiPippo said. “Her enthusiasm for Hallmark content and her extensive experience in family programming make her the perfect candidate for this role.”

Garrett joins Hallmark Media after more than 14 years at Disney, most recently in the role of executive director, original programming, working in both original movies and current series. Among the projects she oversaw during her long tenure are original movies “The Thing About Harry,” “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve, Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas,” “The Turkey Drop” and more.

DISTRIBUTION

Pluto TV has acquired the domestic rights for “The Virgin of Highland Park,” which stars Dermot Mulroney, Penelope Ann Miller, Lois Robbins and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

The Paramount-owned AVOD streamer has premiered the Sonia Sebastián-directed film, in which Mulroney and Miller play father and mother to a teenager who finds out that she is pregnant during a physical to join her high school soccer team. Jessica Treska plays Olivia, the virgin teenager who attempts to find an explanation for what happened to her.

Miguel Alcantud, Deborah McNulty and Sebastián wrote the film’s screenplay The film is produced by DJ Dodd, Sonia Sebastián, and Jamin O’Brien. Phillip B. Goldfine is also a producer. Future Proof Films and Bona Fide Media produced the film. Hollywood Media Bridge retains international rights for the movie.