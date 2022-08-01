‘The Flash’ to End With Season 9 at The CW

“The Flash” will end with its upcoming ninth season at The CW.

Production on Season 9 of the beloved DC series is set to begin in September, with the final season slated to debut in 2023. The season will consist of 13 episodes.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle,” said series executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace. “And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make ‘The Flash’ such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.“

Grant Gustin stars as the titular speedster, while the cast for Season 8 also included Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Andrew Kreisberg developed the series. Berlanti executive produces via Berlanti Productions along with Sarah Schechter. As previously stated, Wallace is an executive producer. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Upon the completion of its ninth season, “The Flash” will be one of the longest-running CW shows ever, particularly when looking at shows that originated solely on The CW. “Supernatural,” by comparison, ran for 15 seasons, but began its run on The WB before it became The CW. “The Flash” began airing on CW after the switch, airing its first episode in 2014.

“The Flash” is also the longest-running of The CW’s modern DC shows, edging out shows like “Arrow” (eight seasons) and “Legends of Tomorow” (seven seasons). “The Flash” has remained consistently popular throughout its run and ended Season 8 as one of The CW’s most-watched shows and also ranked among its most-streamed titles. With it now ending, the only current DC shows on The CW are “Superman & Lois,” “Stargirl,” and the upcoming “Gotham Knights” series.

This is the latest legacy show at The CW to meet its end in recent months. The network previously canceled a number of its current series during upfront season, including “Naomi,” “Batwoman,” and “Legends of Tomorrow” as well as “4400,” “Charmed,” “Dynasty,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” and “In the Dark.” “Legacies” was also canceled in May, bringing the “Vampire Diaries” universe to a close.

All of this has occurred as Nexstar is preparing to purchase a majority stake in The CW from Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global. With the sale looming, questions abound about how much original scripted programming The CW will have going forward.