‘The First Lady’ Trailer: Viola Davis Transforms Into Michelle Obama

Showtime has released the first trailer for the upcoming anthology series, “The First Lady,” which follows presidential couples throughout American history.

The former U.S. presidents, first ladies, their families and colleagues will be played by a company of A-list stars. The Obamas, Fords and Roosevelts are among those portrayed on the series.

Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama opposite O.T. Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as Barack Obama. Lexi Underwood (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”) play their daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

Michelle Pfeiffer plays Betty Ford, and Aaron Eckhart is Gerald Ford. Younger versions of their characters will be played by Kristine Froseth (“Looking for Alaska”) and Jake Picking (“Top Gun: Maverick”). Dakota Fanning plays their daughter, Susan Ford.

Gillian Anderson portrays Eleanor Roosevelt, with Eliza Scanlen (“Little Women”) playing her in her younger years. Kiefer Sutherland will play Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Christopher Plummer will take over for an older portrayal. Ellen Burstyn plays the president’s mother Sara Delano Roosevelt, Caillee Spaeny plays his daughter Anna Eleanor Roosevelt and Jeremy Bobb plays former president Theodore Roosevelt.

Other cast members include Rhys Wakefield as Vice President Dick Cheney, Derek Cecil as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, Kathleen Garrett as first lady Laura Bush, Isaiah Williams as Martin Luther King III and more.

Produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television, the 10-episode series, created by Aaron Cooley, is executive produced by Oscar winner Cathy Schulman (“Crash”), who also serves as showrunner. Oscar and Emmy winner Susanne Bier (“The Undoing”) executive produces and directs all of Season 1.

Cathy Schulman, via her Welle Entertainment, executive produces along with Bier, JuVee Productions’ Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang, Cooley, Pavlina Hatoupis, Alyson Feltes, Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media and Brad Kaplan via Link Entertainment.