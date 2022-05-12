‘The Endgame’ Canceled After One Season at NBC

NBC drama “The Endgame” starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé has been canceled after one season, Variety has learned.

Described as “a pulse-pounding high-stakes two-hander,” the series follows Elena Federova (Baccarin), a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner (Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The heist drama ”reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth,” per NBC.

Along with Baccarin and Bathé,” The Endgame” stars Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean and Mark Damon Espinoza.

Jake Coburn and Nicholas Wootton co-created the series and executive produce alongside Julie Plec, Emily Cummins, Andrew Schneider and Justin Lin, who also directed the pilot episode.

“The Endgame” hails from Universal Television with Nicholas Wootton Productions, Jake Coburn Productions, My So-Called Company and Perfect Storm Entertainment.

Premiering Monday, Feb. 21, “The Endgame” is averaging a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.6 million total viewers, according to the “most current” data stream from Nielsen, which counts a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available.

The cancellation of “The Endgame” comes ahead of NBC’s upfront presentation to advertisers May 16. During that New York City-based event, the broadcast network will unveil its new fall slate, including the returning series it has picked up for the 2022-2023 season and the new ones it has recently ordered.