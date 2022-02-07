‘The Dropout’ Trailer: Amanda Seyfried Is Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s Theranos Drama

Hulu released the first trailer for “The Dropout,” a dramatic portrayal of the life, career and downfall of Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, played by Amanda Seyfried.

Premiering on March 3, the series will follow Holmes as she drops out of Stanford University to found Theranos, her fraudulent Silicon Valley blood testing startup that was once hailed as revolutionary. On Jan. 3, a federal jury in San Jose found Holmes guilty on four counts of fraud.

Naveen Andrews will play Holmes’ former business partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who faces trial separately later this year. The series also features a jam-packed cast playing recurring roles, including William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Elizabeth Marvel, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, Michael Ironside, Bill Irwin, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston and Josh Pais.

Bashir Salahuddin, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Hart Bochner, James Hiroyuki Liao, Nicky Endres, Camryn Mi-Young, Andrew Leeds, Kurtwood Smith, Anne Archer, LisaGay Hamilton, Michaela Watkins, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kevin Sussman, Sam Straley and Shaun Brown also joined the cast in recurring capacities.

“The Dropout” is executive produced by Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Taylor Dunn, Victoria Thompson, Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick. Seyfried also produces, alongside 20th Television, Searchlight Television and Semi-Formal Productions.

“The Dropout” isn’t the only Holmes-centered project in progress. Adam McKay’s “Bad Blood,” starring Jennifer Lawrence as the Theranos leader, is currently in development. There are also two podcasts — ABC News’ “The Dropout” and Carryrou’s “Bad Blood” — that had chronicled Holmes’ trial in great detail since its Sept. 8 start.

Watch the trailer below.