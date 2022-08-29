‘The Dropout’ Star Naveen Andrews Joins ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 2 at Fox

Naveen Andrews has signed on for a series regular role in Season 2 of “The Cleaning Lady” at Fox.

Season 2 of the drama series picks up with Thony (Élodie Yung) desperately trying to find her son, Luca (Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, Marco (Ivan Shaw). With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson) to track him down before they leave the country. Meanwhile, an incident involving Chris (Sean Lew) forces Fiona (Martha Millan) to shield her son by any means necessary, furthering the theme of how far a mother will go to protect her child.

Andrews will play Robert Kamdar, Nadia’s (Eva De Dominici) gregarious and charming ex-lover, who is intent on driving a wedge between Arman (Adan Canto) and Nadia.

The cast for Season 2 also includes Faith Bryant, with Chelsea Frei and Liza Weilguest set as guest stars this season .

Andrews is no stranger to broadcast audiences, as he famously starred in the hit ABC series “Lost” throughout the show’s run. He earned both an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor for his work on the series. Most recently, Andrews earned praise for his role in the Hulu limited series “The Dropout.” His other TV credits include “Instinct,” “Sense8,” and “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.” He has also starred in films like “Diana,” “Planet Terror,” “The English Patient,” and “The Brave One.”

Andrews is repped by Gersh Agency, Ellen Meyer Management, and Goodman Genow.

“The Cleaning Lady” returns for its second season on Sept. 19. It is based on the Argentinian series “La chica que limpia.” Miranda Kwok developed the American version of the series and serves as co-showrunner and executive producer along with Melissa Carter. Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez are also executive producers. Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment produce.