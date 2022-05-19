CW Chief Mark Pedowitz Hints at Sale to Come and Touts its ‘Powerful, Upstart Brand’

The CW closed out this week’s parade of upfront presentations on Thursday morning with an event that put the emphasis on the strength of the network’s brand as a filter of young adult-focused dramas.

“Our digital strength speaks for itself,” CW chairman Mark Pedowitz declared from the stage at New York City Center. In a sign of the times, CW’s presentation included a tour of its new enhanced app.

Pedowitz also made an oblique reference to the deal that is deep in negotiations for station group giant Nexstar to acquire a majority stake in the network that has been jointly owned by Warner Bros. and CBS Corp. (now Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global) since 2006.

“You may hve heard that CW is undergoing a bit of transition of its own,” Pedowitz said. “We’ve become more than just a network, more than just a media company. We are a brand that has had a major impact in a very short time,” adding that CW resonates as a “powerful, upstart brand.”

Stevie Wonder opened the CW presentation with a high-energy performance that included “Superstition” with a quick lyric revise of the chorus as “C-W is the way.”

More to come