The CW Acquires eOne’s Canadian Drama ‘Family Law’ Starring Jewel Staite and Victor Garber

The CW has expanded its slate of scripted acquisitions, picking up one-hour Canadian drama series “Family Law.” Entertainment One (eOne) previously secured international distribution rights for the series, which stars Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu and Genelle Williams. Dan Loewy, eOne’s executive vice president of sales, brokered the deal.

“Family Law,” produced by Seven24 Films and Lark Productions for Corus Entertainment’s Global, follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail Bianchi (Staite) as she attempts to put both her personal and professional life back together. As part of her probation, she is forced to work alongside her estranged father Harry (Garber), practicing family law for the first time. Additionally, she must create new relationships with her half-brother Daniel (Smadu) and half-sister Lucy (Williams), whom she’s never met.

“The result is a dysfunctional family law firm operating to help other families with their own dysfunction,” the logline reads.

“Family Law,” which has already aired its first 10-episode season in Canada, is created, written and executive produced by Susin Nielsen. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Erin Haskett and Andy Mikita serve as executive producers. In May 2021, Global announced that the series had been renewed for a second season.

Within the last year, The CW has acquired multiple scripted series, including “Leonardo,” starring Aidan Turner, Matilda De Angelis and Freddie Highmore, “Bump,” starring Nathalie Morris and “Professionals,” starring Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser and Elena Anaya.

Earlier this month, the network also announced early renewals for “Superman & Lois,” “Walker,” “Kung Fu,” “Nancy Drew,” “All American,” “Riverdale” and “The Flash,” in addition to their previously announced alternative series renewals of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion” and “World’s Funniest Animals.”