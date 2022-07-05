The CW Sets Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for ‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘Walker: Independence’

The CW has unveiled the premiere dates for its Fall 2022 lineup.

Oct. 11 will see the premiere of “The Winchesters,” the highly anticipated “Supernatural” prequel that stars Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger as demon hunters Mary and John, parents of original series leads Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki). Immediately following “The Winchesters” is the series premiere of “Professionals,” a spy drama starring Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser.

“Walker: Independence,” a prequel of the CW series “Walker” starring Katherine McNamara, will premiere on the network on Oct. 6. The premiere will immediately follow the Season 3 premiere of “Walker,” which stars Padalecki in the role initially created for Chuck Norris on the 1993 TV show “Walker: Texas Ranger.”

Other new shows on The CW’s schedule include legal drama “Family Law” and magic show “Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars.” Returning shows include “Stargirl,” which will premiere its third season in advance on Aug. 31 before airing regularly staring Oct. 5; and “All American,” “Kung Fu” and “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?,” which will all return in October. On Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, the channel will also air coverage form the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

View the full schedule of CW premieres below. All times are Eastern and Pacific.

Wednesday, August 31

8:00-9:00PM: “DC’s Stargirl” (Season Premiere)

Sunday, October 2

8:00-9:00PM: “Family Law” (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM: “Coroner” (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, October 5

8:00-9:00PM: “DC’S Stargirl” (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM: “Kung Fu” (Season Premiere)

Thursday, October 6

8:00-9:00PM: “Walker” (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM:” “Walker Independence” (Series Premiere)

Friday, October 7

8:00-10:00PM iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night One)

Saturday, October 8

8:00-10:00PM IHeartRadio Music Festival (Night Two)

Monday, October 10

8:00-9:00PM “All American” (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM “All American: Homecoming” (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, October 11

8:00-9:00PM “The Winchesters” (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM “Professionals” (Series Premiere)

Friday, October 14

8:00-9:00PM “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (Season Premiere)

Saturday, October 22

8:00-9:00PM “Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars” (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM “World’s Funniest Animals” (Season Premiere)