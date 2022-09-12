‘The Crown’ Reigns on Twitter Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death

“The Crown” took over Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Sept. 5 to 11, earning more than 384,000 engagements with the Twitter crowd following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8.

For five seasons, “The Crown” has traced the story of the Queen, but after the world learned of her death, the Netflix show suspended production to honor her. The series is currently in the middle of shooting its sixth and (supposedly) final season. Those episodes are said to revolve around events that took place in and around Buckingham Palace in the 1990s, including Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

the crown writers right now pic.twitter.com/Ri2TQXpK3h — cate (@catekomatsu) September 8, 2022

The show’s fifth season, meanwhile, is scheduled to debut in November with a new cast. Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce is Prince Philip, Dominic West stars as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki portrays Princess Diana.

suddenly have the urge to rewatch the crown pic.twitter.com/QoAfKOkb8r — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) September 11, 2022

That wasn’t the only show making waves on Twitter this past week. “Secret Invasion,” the incoming Disney+ series featuring the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), earned nearly 274,000 engagements after Marvel unveiled the official trailer at the D23 Expo. The series features Fury returning to Earth, where he teams with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to stop a Skrull invasion. Don Cheadle, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman also star.

"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want."



Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/IL1TR7enV6 — Secret Invasion (@SecretInvasion) September 10, 2022

Rounding out third place on this week’s chart was “The Mandalorian,” which pulled in almost 233,000 engagements after its Season 3 trailer dropped at D23. As expected, Disney confirmed the “Star Wars” series returns sometime in 2023, but also revealed that Christopher Lloyd will appear in this season.

“You are a Mandalorian no more.”



The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming in 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qdN9Diksti — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 10, 2022

Another Disney+ series, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” came in fourth on this week’s chart with 194,000 engagements following its fourth episode debut. Some of the conversation following the Sept. 8 drop revolved around fans who were upset about “The Sopranos” spoilers within, while others fixated on a D23 revelation from actor Charlie Cox, who confirmed his Daredevil character is only in one episode.

matt murdock in she-hulk! pic.twitter.com/ebNYWt8WL9 — murdock archive (@murdockarchive) September 9, 2022

Amazon Prime Video also made this week’s Top 10 following the third-episode launch of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Part of the nearly 152,000 engagements included discourse about the episode itself, but many also weighed in about the show’s casting decisions after Elijah Wood and some of the other “Lord of the Rings” original cast members addressed racist backlash.

In sixth place was a comeback story. “Bee and Puppycat,” a YouTube series that first premiered in 2013, returned with its second season years later on Netflix. Fans immediately went online to chat about the adult animated series, which revolves around a magical girl and her chatty cat. Overall, the show pulled in nearly 125,000 engagements.

“House of the Dragon” also lit up this week’s chart with 124,000 engagements following the third-episode debut on Sept. 4. “Second of His Name” drummed up plenty of chatter, however a VFX mistake in the episode also captivated audiences, and many went online to point out how King Viserys (Paddy Considine) still had a couple of green fingers from the green screen.

House of the dragon has been great and all but uh, you guys might wanna do a second pass on your VFX @HouseofDragon pic.twitter.com/TY8iPfHwn2 — Jehovah's Thickness (@BardFanAccount) September 5, 2022

This week’s sole network entry in the Top 10 went to “One Chicago,” as fans geared up for the Sept. 21 returns of “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med” with the help of some new promos.

You won't believe what happens next!!



Catch the season premiere Wednesday, September 21 on @NBC and @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/QD9Kjrk35Y — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) September 6, 2022

In ninth place was Netflix series “Cobra Kai” with 90,000 engagements in conjunction with its fifth season drop on Sept. 9. Don Cheadle’s upcoming Disney+ series, “Armor Wars,” meanwhile, rounded it all out with 89,000 engagements in 10th place.