‘The Crown’ Season 5 Trailer: Princess Diana Fights Back Against a Royal Family in Crisis

The royal family navigates turmoil in the trailer for Season 5 of “The Crown,” out Nov. 9 on Netflix.

The series about the British royal family returns with an entirely new cast, including Elizabeth Debicki (“Tenet”) as Princess Diana, taking over from Emma Corrin in Season 4, and Dominic West (“The Affair”) as Prince Charles, taking over from Josh O’Connor, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of the heir to the throne.

Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter”) takes over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

Also joining the cast are Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”) as the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”) as her sister Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary”) as Prime Minister John Major.

Season 5, which explores the royal family’s lives over the course of the 1990s, is said to be the penultimate season. With the new cast including Salim Daw as billionaire department store owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, Khalid Abdalla as his son Dodi and Humayun Saeed joining as Dr. Hasnat Khan, there are some clues as to what elements the series may explore. Princess Diana was in a secret relationship with Khan, a heart surgeon, in the years before she died alongside Dodi in a Paris cash crash in 1997.

The 1990s was a famously challenging time for the Windsors, with both Prince Charles and Prince Andrew involved in numerous tabloid scandals as they separated from their wives, and Windsor Castle catching fire, sparking a national crisis over who should foot the bill to restore it.

Season 6, which stars much of the same cast save for the actors playing Princes William and Harry, is currently in production.

Check out the trailer below: