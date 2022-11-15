Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Debuts at No. 1 With More Than 107 Million Hours Viewed in First 5 Days

“The Crown” Season 5 has taken the throne on this week’s Netflix Top 10’s English TV chart as the No. 1 show over the Nov. 7-13 viewing window. According to the streamer’s figures, the show’s fifth season was viewed for 107.39 million hours following its premiere on Nov. 9, and is in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

In addition, the show also reached No. 1 in 37 countries including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, and France.

Created and written by Peter Morgan, the latest installment of the British drama based on the royal family picked up with a new cast featuring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki, and Dominic West as they covered the tumultuous marriage, infidelities, and divorce between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Ahead of its premiere, the series spent several weeks in the Top 10 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. The first season starring Claire Foy cracked the list at No. 7 during the Sept. 5-11 viewing window.

According to Overnights.tv, the show drew 1.1 million viewers on its debut day. The number counts anyone who saw at least one episode of the latest season on a TV set in the U.K. at around 8 a.m. local time on Netflix. The statistic does not include anyone who watched the series from a laptop, tablet or cell phone.

