Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Returns to No. 2 Following Season 5 Premiere, ‘Falling For Christmas’ Debuts at No. 10

“The Crown” returns to Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart to No. 2 following the premiere of Season 5 on Nov. 9. During the Nov. 7-13 viewing window, the series earned 2.13 billion minutes viewed in its first few days of streaming.

In its fifth installment, the British royal drama picks up with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce stepping into the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Lesley Manville and Elizabeth Debicki starred as Prince Charles and Princess Diana as the series explores the scandalous divorce of the two figures.

In Christmas fashion, Lindsay Lohan’s “Falling for Christmas” has put holiday season on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 chart, cracking the list at No. 10. Following the Netflix movie’s Nov. 10 premiere, the romantic comedy garnered 636 million viewing minutes within its first four days of availability on the streamer.

Lohan stars in the Christmas film as a spoiled heiress who, after losing her memory in a skiing accident, falls in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter during the holidays.

“Manifest” occupied the top slot on the overall chart for the second week following the premiere of Season 4. The show earned 2.29 billion minutes viewed in its first full week of availability –– a significant jump from the previous week’s 1.37 billion, which was gained in its first three days of streaming.

As previously reported, the series, which originally aired on NBC, was canceled in 2018 before it was saved by Netflix. After seasons 1-3 were added to Netflix during the summer of 2021, the streamer picked up the fantasy drama for a fourth and final season –– the first part of which premiered on Nov. 4.

Sitting in third place is “Love is Blind” with 1.27 billion minutes viewed. After premiering the Season 3 finale on Nov. 9, the series continued to keep up its steady audience. The last three episodes released helped to push the reality dating show at No. 2 on the chart with 1.2 billion minutes viewed in the previous week’s figures.

“Enola Holmes 2” remains in the chart’s top five titles with 942 million viewing minutes –– a slight increase during its second week of availability from the first week’s 855 million –– placing it at No. 4 on the overall streaming chart and furthering its run at No. 1 on the movies list. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, the sequel film follows young detective Enola (Brown) as she takes on her first official case. To solve the mysterious case of a girl’s disappearance, she enlists the help of her friends and brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill).

Also making its Nielsen debut is “Where the Crawdads Sing” following its Nov. 12 premiere. With 659 million viewing minutes, the film based on Delia Owens book of the same name, the film opened at No. 8 on the streaming chart. The Netflix film also ranked second on the movies list.

Elsewhere on the chart was “Cocomelon” (791 million), “NCIS” (786 million), “Bluey” (687 million) and “Gilmore Girls” (637 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with overall streaming titles for Nov. 7-13 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.