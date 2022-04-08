‘The Crown’ Producer Left Bank Has Discussed a Prequel With Netflix

Netflix and “The Crown” producer Left Bank Pictures have been in discussions over a prequel to the British royal drama series, a source confirmed Friday. However, the prequel is not in development nor greenlit.

The prequel would start with the death of Queen Victoria in 1901, and would run up to where “The Crown” began, which was with the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II in 1947. “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan would also pen the prequel, which would run for three to five seasons, according to a report in the Daily Mail, described by Variety’s source as “speculative.”

The period covers the reigns of four kings in 50 years: Edward VII (1901-10), George V (1910-36), Edward VIII (1936), and George VI (1936-52).

Four seasons of the show have streamed so far, winning 11 Primetime Emmys last year, including Outstanding Drama Series, two Emmys in 2020, five in 2018, and three in 2017.

Season 5 is set to stream in November, with a new cast taking over to portray the royal family through the 1990s, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller will also appear as Prime Minister John Major.

Left Bank is set to start shooting Season 6, the final season, this August. The cast will likely stay the same, apart from the actors playing Prince William and his younger brother Harry as teenagers.

The show is filmed mostly at Elstree Studios, near London.