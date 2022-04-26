Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Posts a Casting Call for a Young Kate Middleton

“The Crown” is seeking a Kate Middleton lookalike for the next season of the show.

The casting call, seen by Variety, says the show is seeking “an exceptional young actor to play Kate Middleton.”

“This is a good role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance.”

Accompanying the casting brief were photographs of Middleton, who now goes by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the early 2000s. Last month Bone posted a casting call for a teenage Prince William and Prince Harry.

The casting calls give some insight into what viewers might be able to expect from season 6, which is set to shoot in the U.K. this August.

Although the producers never reveal their storylines in advance, 2001 is when 19-year-old Prince William began his undergraduate course at the University of St Andrew’s in Scotland, which is where he met his wife-to-be Kate Middleton. William reportedly first realized Middleton was the woman for him after she famously walked the runway wearing a sheer black dress that showed off her strapless bra and panties during a charity student fashion show.

It’s also the year Prince Harry was allegedly caught “regularly smoking cannabis and drinking alcohol,” according to newspaper reports, which resulted in Prince Charles taking the young prince to a detox center for heroin users in a bid to scare him straight.

Both princes — as well as Middleton — were also regulars on the London club scene throughout the mid-aughts.

William and Middleton briefly broke up in 2007 before eventually re-uniting and going on to wed at Westminster Abbey in London in 2011.

Season 5 of “The Crown” is set to stream in November, with a new cast taking over to portray the royal family through the 1990s, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller will also appear as Prime Minister John Major.