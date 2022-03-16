‘The Courtship’ Moves From NBC to USA Network

Reality dating series “The Courtship” has pulled from NBC’s lineup following poor initial ratings and will move to USA Network where it will air behind the new season of “Temptation Island,” Variety has learned.

“The Courtship” will begin airing tonight, Wednesday, at 11 p.m. on USA Network behind “Temptation Island.” The show will not be picking up where it left off on NBC, instead restarting with the series premiere tonight. Next week, Episodes 2 and 3 will air, followed by Episode 4 the following Wednesday.

Originally picked up at Peacock, “The Courtship” was moved over to broadcast, set on Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC, while also still streaming on Peacock, aiming for a bigger audience with a multi-platform rollout.

“We are always looking to discover a fresh take on a beloved format,” Jenny Groom, EVP of entertainment unscripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, recently told Variety. “Much like how ‘The Voice’ took the singing competition to the next level, ‘The Courtship’ elevates the experience by reimagining modern dating and experimenting with dating in Regency times.”

Unfortunately, “The Courtship” did not end up performing in Nielsen returns how NBC had hoped, drawing a 0.2 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults aged 18-49 demographic and 920,000 viewers for its March 6 series premiere, as well as falling to a 0.1 and 590,000 viewers for its second turn.

The show is executive produced by Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, Shyam Balse, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America and Susy Price for Shine TV. It hails from Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV.

NBC’s schedule will change to the below due to the Sunday show’s move to the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel. Episodes of “The Courtship” are still set for next-day launch on Peacock.

For Sunday 3/20 only:

7-8 AGT Extreme (recap / repeat)

8-9 Weakest Link (original)

9-11 “An Audience with Adele” special

Starting 3/27:

7-9 American Song Contest (Repeat)

9-10 Weakest Link (original)

10-11 Transplant

Vulture first reported the news “The Courtship” was moving from NBC to USA Network.