‘The Conners,’ ‘The Wonder Years’ and ‘Home Economics’ Renewed at ABC

Trio of comedies “The Conners,” “The Wonder Years” and “Home Economics” have been renewed for new seasons at ABC, the broadcaster revealed Friday.

All three series will air their respective finales Wednesday, May 18.

“The Conners” has been picked up for a fifth season by the Disney-owned network. Season 4 of the comedy series debuted in September.

The show is a spinoff continuation of “Roseanne,” which was canceled after one revival season in 2018 due to controversial remarks made by series star Roseanne Barr.

In Season 4, the Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This family—Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.—grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

“The Conners” is executive produced by Tom Werner along with Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is produced by Werner Entertainment.

Meanwhile, ABC has renewed “The Wonder Years” for Season 2.

The series is a reimagining of the 1990s series of the same name. The new series tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

Don Cheadle narrates the series as an adult Dean. Elisha “EJ” Williams stars as Dean Williams, with Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, original series star Fred Savage, and Marc Velez serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television. The pilot episode was written by Patterson and directed by Savage.

“Home Economics” was given a third-season order from ABC.

Season 2 of the show debuted on the broadcaster in September 2021. The comedy series follows the relationships between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. It is inspired by the life of series writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

“Home Economics” stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila, and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

“Home Economics” was created by Colton and John Aboud. They serve as executive producers alongside Grace and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company, with Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Company co-executive producing. The series is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature.