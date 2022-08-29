‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Exits ABC Series Ahead of Season 5

“The Conners” star Michael Fishman is leaving the ABC sitcom ahead of Season 5, Variety has confirmed.

Fishman played DJ Tanner in the series, reprising the role he played for 10 seasons on “Roseanne.” Exact details on how Fishman will be written out of the show are currently under wraps, but it will supposedly leave the door open for him to return. Jayden Rey, who plays DJ’s daughter Mary in the show, will also not be back as a series regular, though she will appear in a guest star role.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jay R. Ferguson, and Katey Sagal will all return for the new season. Sagal joined the show in its first season as Louise, a former high school classmate of Dan, Roseanne, and Jackie who eventually becomes Dan’s new wife.

Fishman first began playing DJ Tanner in 1988 in the second episode of “Roseanne.” He stayed with the show throughout its first nine seasons, returning along with the rest of the original cast for the 2018 revival. He has also directed five episodes of “The Conners” since 2020, most recently directing the Season 4 episode “Messy Situation, Miscommunication and Academic Probation.”

“Roseanne” was re-named “The Conners” following the exit of series star Roseanne Barr. is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is produced by Werner Entertainment.

“The Conners” returns for Season 5 on Sept. 21 on ABC.

TV Line first reported Fishman’s exit.