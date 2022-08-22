‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia Ordered to Series at ABC

ABC has given a series order to the spy drama “The Company You Keep” starring “This Is Us” alum Milo Ventimiglia, Variety has learned.

The series was originally ordered to pilot as part of ABC’s 2022 pilot season slate. It will now debut at midseason on ABC in 2023.

The show is based on the Korean series “My Fellow Citizens” from Korean Broadcasting System. In the American version, a night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

The show also stars William Fichtner as Leo, Tim Chiou as David, Freda Foh Shen as Grace, James Saito as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Felisha Terrell as Daphne, and Polly Draper as Fran.

Julia Cohen wrote the pilot for the series and serves as executive producer and co-showrunner. Phil Klemmer is also executive producer and co-showrunner. Ventimiglia executive produces along with Russ Cundiff via their DiVide Pictures banner. Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito of Electric Somewhere also executive produce with Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris of DiVide is a producer. Ben Younger directed and executive produced the pilot. 20th Television is the studio.

With the series order, ABC has no more pending business on its pilot season slate for the year. Prior to this announcement, the network announced it was not moving forward with its drama pilots “Criminal Nature and an untitled drama from Kay Oyegun as well as the comedy “The Son-in-Law,” the last of which was to star Ventimiglia’s fellow “This Is Us” alum Chris Sullivan. ABC has also ordered the drama “Will Trent” for a midseason debut.

ABC previously ordered the comedy series “Not Dead Yet” starring Gina Rodriguez for the new broadcast season as well as a spinoff of “The Rookie” starring Niecy Nash-Betts and the drama “Alaska Daily” starring Hilary Swank.