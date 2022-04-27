‘The Circle’ Season 4 Trailer Hints at Two Spice Girls Crashing the Netflix Competition

“The Circle” is giving you what you really, really want. Netflix has released the official trailer for Season 4 of the popular social media competition series, and with it comes the bombshell reveal that a few members of the Spice Girls will be entering the apartments.

“More money, new gameplay, and a lot more spice,” the trailer teases, with “spice” colored with the design of the Union Jack, which Spice Girl Geri Halliwell (“Ginger Spice”) famously wore on her dress at the 1997 Brit Awards. The trailer then shows the silhouettes of what appear to be Spice Girls Emma Bunton (“Baby Spice”) and Mel B (“Scary Spice”), though their participation has not been confirmed.

Based on the British television series of the same name, “The Circle” originally premiered in 2020, and sees a group of strangers enter into an apartment complex where they are separated from each other and can only communicate through an internal social network system. The players of the game have the opportunity to compete as themselves or as catfishes, crafting their online identities to gain popularity and support among their fellow tenants.

As the game continues, the players rate each other, with the highest rated players becoming “influencers” who can choose contestants to eliminate. Once a contestant is eliminated, their identity is revealed to the rest of the game. When the show reaches its finale, the contestants reveal themselves to each other and perform one final rating, with the highest rated player winning the game and a cash prize.

The Spice Girls won’t be the first time an iconic late ’90s musical group has be involved in the reality series. Season 2 of “The Circle” featured Lisa Delcampo, the assistant to former NSYNC member Lance Bass, catfishing her fellow competitors as him. Other celebrities have played the game in other iterations of the series; last year, the original British TV series launched a spin-off “The Celebrity Circle,” which featured an all celebrity cast competing to raise money for the Stand Up to Cancer.

“The Circle” is presented by Michelle Bateau, and produced by Studio Lambert for Netflix. The series shoots in Salford, England.

Season 4 of “The Circle” will premiere May 4 with the first four episodes. Batches of four episodes release weekly, concluding with the finale on May 25.