‘The Chi’ Renewed For Season 6 at Showtime

Showtime has ordered a sixth season of “The Chi.”

Created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe and executive produced by Academy Award and Emmy winner Common, “The Chi” is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

In Season 5, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (Hannaha Hall) forge ahead as co-parents, while Tiff moves in with Rob (Iman Shumpert). Kevin (Alex Hibbert) finds new love in gaming and Simone (Antonyah Allen), while Jake (Michael V. Epps) and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) try to resolve things with Jemma (Judae’a Brown) and Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale). New mom Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) works to build her life with baby Ronnie while pursuing her education, while Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) work at rebuilding their union as they support Lynae (Zaria Imani Primer). Jada (Yolonda Ross) assesses her life post-cancer with Suede (Bernard Gilbert) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce), who makes a decision on his future with Dom (La La Anthony). Roselyn’s (Kandi Burruss) new pet project places her at odds with Tracy (Tai Davis). Shaad (Jason Weaver) gets level-up love from Deja (Carolyn Michelle Smith) and takes Bakari (Ahmad Ferguson) under his wing. Meanwhile, with Douda’s (Curtiss Cook) connections and a helping hand from Shaad and Marcus (Joel Steingold), Trig (Luke James) launches a political run to help his city, but at a potential cost to him and his family.

The Season 5 finale will stream on September 2 and premiere on-air on Sunday, September 4.

Jason Weaver, Steven Williams, Rolando Boyce, and Iman Shumpert also made appearances, along with Nia Jervier (“Dear White People”), Carolyn Michelle Smith (“Russian Doll”), L’lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen.

“The Chi” was created and is executive produced by Lena Waithe. It is also executive produced by Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rishi Rajani, and showrunner Justin Hillian. Produced entirely in its namesake city, the series is produced by 20th Television.